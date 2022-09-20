ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour MP Rosie Cooper to stand down, triggering by-election test for Liz Truss

By Elizabeth Arnold
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsYN1_0i2rbzj300

Labour MP Rosie Cooper has announced she is standing down from her Commons seat, handing new Prime Minister Liz Truss her first by-election test.

The MP for West Lancashire said she had accepted the position of chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust “after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection”.

Convicted neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw , of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Ms Cooper in 2017.

Posting a statement on Twitter, Ms Cooper said: “This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner, as I have done since 2005.”

She added: “The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

It is understood a by-election is expected later in the autumn. Ms Cooper, who has held the seat for 17 years, has a current majority of just over 8,300.

Labour gained the constituency from the Conservatives in 1992 and it is firmly in the Red wall which Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour will be looking to hold.

In her statement, Ms Cooper said: “It has been an incredible honour and privilege to have served the people of West Lancashire for the last 17 years. I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.

“I appreciate this will come as a surprise to many people having recently secured reselection to stand as West Lancashire’s Labour Party Candidate for the next general election. This was prior to the recruitment process for the Mersey Care position.

“This decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection. The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

She added: “The National Health Service is one of my passions. Prior to entering Parliament, I had dedicated many years of service to the NHS and have been able to serve on the Health and Social Care Committee during my time as MP.

“To return to the NHS as chairman of Mersey Care felt like the right opportunity at the right time. This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner, as I have done since 2005.”

Earlier this year, Ms Cooper, who is the child of deaf parents, saw her Private Member’s Bill, the British Sign Language (BSL) Bill giving BSL legal recognition and enhancing its use in public services, pass into law.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Cooper
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

New Conservative Government will 'betray' football fans and clubs if Prime Minister Liz Truss backtracks on plans to introduce an independent regulator as expected, say campaigners, who insist it is needed to 'save the game'

The new Conservative Government will be betraying football supporters and hard-working clubs in the depths of the pyramid if they abandon plans to introduce an independent regulator, according to campaigners. Reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is reluctant to press ahead with the plans, which evolved from former sports minister...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By Election#Uk#Commons#Conservatives
The Independent

Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care

Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords

The Labour Party could consider replacing the House of Lords with an assembly of regions and nations.The suggestion was made in a draft of a constitutional review led by former prime minister Gordon Brown.The draft also suggested handing new economic powers, including over tax, to local regions and devolved nations, according to the Guardian.The newspaper, which saw a leaked copy of the review, reported that measures under consideration included allowing local democratically elected bodies to promote Bills in Parliament, giving citizens a constitutional guarantee of social and economic rights, and handing mayors power over local education, transport and research funding.A...
POLITICS
The Independent

Therese Coffey denies being ‘part-time’ Health Secretary

Liz Truss’ closest ally Therese Coffey has denied that her role as Deputy Prime Minister meant she was only a part-time Health Secretary.Ms Coffey has her own office in No 10 and plays a key role at the heart of the new Prime Minister’s administration.But she insisted the NHS plan being set out on Thursday showed she was focused on her job as Health and Social Care Secretary.Ms Coffey has an office in Downing Street previously used by the No 10 director of communications, in a sign of how closely she is working with Ms Truss.“What we’re doing is working...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Calls for Liz Truss to honour pledge to put £13bn into social care

Councils are calling on the Prime Minister to honour her promise to put billions into social care as Government plans to scrap the newly introduced National Insurance levy were confirmed.Ahead of his mini-budget on Friday, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax hike – introduced to pay for social care and tackle the NHS backlog – will be reversed from November 6.Earlier this week, Liz Truss said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.On the campaign trail, she pledged to put...
HEALTH
BBC

Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school

Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liz Truss admits no US trade deal in 'short to medium term'

Liz Truss has said a new trade deal with the United States is unlikely in the "short to medium term". The prime minister is in New York for the UN General Assembly, where she will meet US President Joe Biden. The UK government had previously promised a post-Brexit trade deal...
POTUS
BBC

Labour demands answers from PM about aide Mark Fullbrook

Labour has demanded to know what Liz Truss knew about her chief of staff's reported involvement in a FBI election bribe probe. Mark Fullbrook is a witness in an FBI inquiry into alleged bribery in the US territory Puerto Rico. The prime minister has said he went through a "proper...
WORLD
The Independent

Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings

The Home Secretary has weighed in on the unrest in Leicester, saying “disorder and thuggery” will face “the full force of the law” after meeting community leaders and police.Suella Braverman insisted she was focused on how to “restore safety and harmony” to the city after the scenes on Saturday and Sunday which led to 47 arrests.Residents in Leicester, celebrated for its diversity, have been shocked by images of groups of men, mainly masked or hooded and including members of the Hindu and Muslim communities, in tense confrontations and stand-offs on the city’s streets.In a tweet on Thursday, the Home Secretary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lib Dems demand scrapping of MPs’ recess to allow scrutiny of mini-budget

The Liberal Democrats are demanding the Government cancel the upcoming parliamentary recess to allow proper scrutiny of the Chancellor’s mini-budget.MPs had been due to break for the conference season on Thursday, but are now sitting a day longer to make time for Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement on Friday, which is expected to put into practice many of the tax-cutting promises made by Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign.The Commons is due to return from the recess early, on October 11.Conservative ministers are yet again showing contempt for the British people by hiding away from proper scrutinyLib Dem MP Sarah...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rees-Mogg criticises SNP and wades into Edinburgh waste collection strike row

Jacob Rees-Mogg has weighed into a row about rubbish collection in Edinburgh, with the SNP quick to point out the Conservatives are supporting the city’s Labour-led administration.A dispute between council leaders and unions has seen some areas of Scotland, including Edinburgh, faced with rubbish piled up in the streets as workers went on strike.Business Secretary Mr Rees-Mogg told the House of Commons that “as an administration turns from Conservative to socialist the rubbish piles up in the streets, as I think it’s also been doing with the SNP in Edinburgh”.SNP chief whip Owen Thompson hit back, saying on Twitter: “(Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy