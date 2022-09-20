Read full article on original website
Brand-new Huckleberrys opening in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch restaurant is set to open up in Northwest Fresno. The new location will be at 4360 West Shaw Avenue, and will officially open on Monday, September 16th. Huckleberry’s president and CEO tell us they have hired over 50...
FOX26 The Journey: Blending coffee and giving back
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Running a business as many of you know — is a journey. But as the owners of Valparaiso Coffee Roasters in Fresno know, it’s more of a struggle for some kids to stay off the streets. So, the coffee shop roasted a special...
Why the A&W in Hanford is closing its doors
FRESNO C, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors. The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez. Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest […]
ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly 2022 happening this weekend
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t miss out on the fun! The Clovis Chamber of Commerce along with Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will be hosting the 47th annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly this weekend in Old Town Clovis. The event spans 12 blocks and features […]
Fresh-produce supermarket coming to the Sunnyside area
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fancher Creek Town Center which will be located in the area of Clovis Avenue and Tulare Street will get a new Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts is just the beginning! There is plenty more to come, and we are excited to announce the work done by local developer, Fancher Creek Properties. […]
Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
Sword fights and turkey legs: Renaissance Faire returns
The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger. The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2. “Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks...
Do or do not adopt Yoda, there is no try
Yoda, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the Kings SPCA. Yoda is very sweet, social and has lots of energy. Yoda's hobbies include playing fetch and they're great to walk with a body harness. For more information on adopting, call (559) 925-1630 or visit https://kingsspca.org/adoption-1. The Kings...
Fresno couple sleeps at restaurant nightly to ward off thieves
A Fresno restaurant owner has had it with thieves. Jennifer Wong says she and her husband are tired of break-ins at their restaurant. They say it's so bad they have to sleep there every night. FOB Seafood Fusion has become a magnet for crooks. Wong says break-ins take place mornings...
Karol G coming to Fresno this October
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Karol G will be performing at Fresno’s Save Mart Center this fall as part of her ‘$trip Love Tour.’ The Colombian singer-songwriter is well known for her hit songs ‘Tusa,’ ‘Mamiii,’ and ‘Secreto.’ She will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25. DJ Agudelo888 will be opening […]
Here’s what you can expect at the Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will begin on Monday, October 5, and last 12 days through Friday, October 16. This year’s fair will be offering a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. The concert series […]
Donations needed as puppies are dropped off at Valley Oak SPCA
Valley Oak S-P-C-A in Visalia said eight puppies, along with their mother, were left at their front gate Wednesday afternoon.
Dia de los Muertos celebration held at Visalia cemetery
TULARE – The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women prepare for the day of the dead by offering several workshops for the first time since the pandemic. For the first time since 2019, the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos at their 11th anniversary celebration of Life. The league will be hosting workshops in preparation for the day of the dead, every Saturday in October. Dia de los Muertos traditionally takes place in a cemetery to welcome loved ones back from the land of the dead. Individuals create altars and place offerings for those who have died.
Fresno to celebrate first Neighbors’ Night Out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is getting ready to host its first-ever Neighbors’ Night Out. Neighborhoods throughout Fresno are coming together on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to celebrate the community for the city’s first Neighbors’ Night Out. This is the same concept as National Night Out, which is celebrated annually as a community-building campaign. It […]
Ode to the Nightcrawler
Episode #826 was about an especially unusual cryptid known as the Fresno Nightcrawler. It was a surprisingly popular episode, mainly because there are a number of online and real-world communities who have adopted the Nightcrawler as a sort of mascot. Today is episode #850, and as longtime Skeptoid listeners have come to know, every 50th episode is usually a musical special, and what better way to celebrate a favorite icon than with a musical tribute. Well, I wasn't sure if that was a direction I wanted to go this time, but it turned out that the nightcrawler held special meaning for me as well. Because I once had a personal encounter of my own.
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
Fresno Nightcrawler: Hoax or real? Mystery remains years later
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Back in the 2000s, a grainy CCTV camera captured what appeared to be a ghostly-looking pair of pants striding across a man’s front yard in Fresno. The legend goes that a Fresno man named Jose was woken up by his barking dogs one morning, and he caught a glimpse of a […]
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Condo fire in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a large condo fire at Lane and Chestnut Avenues, between Butler and Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno Wednesday afternoon. The Fresno Fire Department called the 3-alarm fire at Ranchwood Condos, which is a 4-plex building. Crews said they arrived to see flames and...
Grupo Firmes performance in Fresno, CA Dec 10th, 2022 – presale code
The new Grupo Firme presale password is now available to our members. This is a great chance for you to get tickets to enjoy Grupo Firme in advance of they go on sale!!!. You don’t want to miss Grupo Firme’s performance in Fresno do you? We think tickets will sell out fast quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets in advance of they are all sold out!
