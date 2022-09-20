Read full article on original website
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Opposing strategies to help the homeless clash at City Council meeting
A disagreement over the best way to help the hundreds of homeless people currently living on Knoxville’s streets didn’t stop City Council from voting Tuesday to accept approximately $4 million in federal funding to address the crisis. The discussion arose when Council was asked to approve a plan...
Knoxville City Council approves $1.5 million for permanent supportive housing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council approved allocating $1.5 million for 50 permanent supportive housing units at First Creek at Austin in East Knoxville. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation would build those 50 units and provide support for Knoxville's seniors. Unlike some permanent supportive housing developments in Knoxville, where...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift
For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR: Oak Ridge crews begin deactivating massive facility at Y-12
UCOR has announced that Environmental Management crews in Oak Ridge are taking the first steps to bring the massive Alpha-4 facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12) to the “cold-and-dark stage,” a process in which they remove all utility sources to the building as a precursor to demolition.
WATE
Jacksboro women get new housing after previous rent raised by 60 percent
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Rising rent prices are forcing many people to find more affordable apartments. After a 60 percent rent increase, a disabled woman has received some good news. Janie Osborne lived at the Indian Mound Apartment complex in Jacksboro. The monthly rent at a complex increased by...
wilsonpost.com
New industry could bring 282 jobs
A potential new industry in Loudon could create hundreds of jobs. Jack Qualls, Loudon County Economic Development Agency executive director, told Loudon City Council at a Sept. 12 meeting that a business, known only by code name “Project Washington,” would be requesting a five-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement with the city.
WATE
TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
wvlt.tv
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
Recovering addict shares why Knoxville’s 1st community recovery center is needed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) and other local leaders are calling the first community recovery center in Knoxville, ‘hope for our community.’ The Gateway is aimed to provide a safe space for those in recovery to gather and connect, and as someone in recovery, Amanda Hankins said it’s exactly what she […]
WBIR
Downtown Jefferson City continues to evolve
A look at Jefferson City and how it's evolving. Sept. 21, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
Catholic Charities filling in healthcare gaps in Scott County
Catholic Charities is filling in the gaps in rural Scott County after noticing healthcare shortages in the region.
WATE
5th annual Mountain Fiesta returns to Cumberland Gap
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th Annual Mountain Fiesta is a celebration of Latin American and Appalachian culture, created to provide the opportunity to learn about the beauty and diversity of both Latin America and Appalachia. At the event, people will be able to learn dances, practice language, and...
1450wlaf.com
Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
wvlt.tv
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
Porch fire damages apartment on Inskip Road
An apartment's porch was on fire on Inskip Road in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
WATE
Sleek and secure roofing for your home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall is here which means home improvement projects are well underway. True Metal Supply is not a roofing company, they are a people company, and they are ready to serve you and your home’s needs. Owner, Mason Burchette, says they locally source their metal...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Drug take back events coming to the Knoxville area
Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.
