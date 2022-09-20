Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Campbell County community members recognized at fiscal court meeting
Former Campbell County Head Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper recognized for his 42-year career. Recently retired Campbell County High School Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper was honored at this week’s Campbell County Fiscal Court meeting for his 42-year career. Bankemper was a wrestler at Campbell County High School until he graduated...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
linknky.com
How NKY’s judge/executives are working together to ‘make the community better’
Northern Kentucky has increasingly shown its strength as a vital economic, transportation and healthcare organ within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. At Tuesday morning’s NKY Chamber of Commerce Eggs ‘N Issues, the judge/executives of Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties spoke to a crowd of Northern Kentucky business leaders to detail the region’s successes.
clayconews.com
Five Public Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners in Kentucky by United States Department of Education
FRANKFORT, KY – The U. S. Department of Education (USED) has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence. The five schools and their districts are:. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School...
wymt.com
Interim committee addresses Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the classroom...at least, that is what education leaders told lawmakers in an interim committee Tuesday. That is a process that could even start while potential teachers are still in high school. The director of...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
linknky.com
Newport schools’ GED program named best in state
For the second year in a row, the Newport Independent School General Educational Development (GED) program has been ranked the number one program in the state by the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The GED program, also known as Campbell County Adult Education (CCAE), aims to assist students over...
wdrb.com
Kentucky school districts struggling to comply with new legislation requiring SROs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A law passed earlier this year in Frankfort requires each public school in Kentucky to have at least one school resource officer. Only about half of campuses across the commonwealth have one, and it should come as no surprise that the districts who reported they couldn't meet the requirement had problems with finding the money and the people.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
linknky.com
Unable to fill vacancy, Walton-Verona extends board member search
It has been exactly 70 days since Stephanie Thornberry resigned from her position at the Walton-Verona Independent Schools Board of Education, and the search for her replacement continues. Thornberry resigned on July 14. Though she didn’t give a reason in her resignation letter, records show she purchased property outside of...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky. Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.
linknky.com
Clerk sending postcards of Election Day info to Boone County residents
The Boone County Clerk’s Office is sending postcards to all registered Boone County voters ahead of the 2022 General Election. November’s Election Day will mark the first general election held without special COVID-19 measures since the start of the pandemic. Boone County Clerk Justin Crigler recalled the super precinct needed in the 2020 Primary Election, and how absentee voting and other measures have changed since the pandemic. Given the two proposed Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot this November, Crigler said their office is sending postcards to inform them of the process and ensure maximum participation.
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
Eastern Progress
Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oldham County father banned from school board meetings files lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father is suing the Oldham County Board of Education for allegedly banning him from attending public school board meetings. Micah Cain is claiming the board violated his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by not allowing him to attend the meetings, therefore, not allowing him to speak at these meetings.
wymt.com
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
