WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
WDEF
Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Robertson Form School Facilities Committee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson have formed a committee to evaluate the needs of local school facilities. A 2020 report from MGT Consultng identified around a billion dollars worth of need in Hamilton County Schools. This includes dilapidated conditions...
WDEF
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
WTVC
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
WDEF
Local attorneys respond to controversial East Ridge student video
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The arrest of a student at East Ridge High School yesterday has gone viral on social media, and sparked its share of outrage. Both the officer and student in the video now have attorneys representing them moving forward. According to an affidavit, School Resource...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 22
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 6900 block Glenn Erol Way (Child Locked in Vehicle 22-013105):. Police and fire responded to a seven-year-old autistic child locked in a vehicle. The child had apparently carried his grandmother’s keys into the car as they were preparing for school and locked himself in.
WTVC
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
WDEF
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
eastridgenewsonline.com
East Ridge High School Arrest Incident
The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday
Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
WDEF
Marvene Noel officially sworn into City Council
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, the runoff election for District 8’s City Council seat concluded with a win for previously appointed board member Marvene Noel. She was officially sworn into office at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. All of her fellow council members, as well as...
WDEF
Group questions whether Mayor Kelly influenced the Dist. 8 runoff election.
CHATTANOOGA,TN(WDEF) – Marvene Noel defeated Marie Mott in a runoff election for City Council’s District 8 last Thursday. But, there’s only one question that still remains. It’s not as to who won or who lost, but whether Mayor Tim Kelly used his influence to tip the scales of the election.
WTVC
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Commission Meeting 09-19-22
Coverage of the 9/19/22 Bradley County Commission Voting Session. A – Resolution authorizing the Bradley County Mayor to negotiate and enter into a subscription agreement for a period of three years with Regroup to public emergency notification software for use by the Bradley CountyEmergency Management Agency. B – Resolution...
WDEF
Howard Student charged with bringing a gun to school
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Howard Student has been arrested after officials found a weapon in his backpack. The gun didn’t actually make it inside the school. It started with a call to police about several students outside the building around 10:15 AM. The officers found them and brought...
