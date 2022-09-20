On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a serious injury crash on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. Deputies and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Marysville Fire Department responded to the scene and found a silver 2008 Toyota Tundra and a red 2006 Freightliner Semi, that was hauling an empty trailer used to transport intermodal containers, had collided on the roadway. The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by Fire and EMS crews and was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with critical injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was transported by the Marysville Fire Department to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO