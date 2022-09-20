Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Leslie J. Horn I
Leslie J. “Les” Horn I, age 70, of Marysville, and formerly of Hilliard, Ohio, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Prestige Gardens Care Facility following an extended illness. On December 20, 1951, Les was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, the third of four sons of the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
James I. Meeker
James I. Meeker, age 82, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, Marysville, Ohio. The family will receive friends 10AM – Noon, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City prior to Noon Graveside service at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. Please view full obit or share a special memory at www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant
P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Non-Profit Celebrates Ribbon Cutting
Over a year in the making, this morning 2nd Chances Thrift Store celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting attended by numerous city officials, business leaders and store associates at 112 S Main Street in downtown Marysville. “This is a true partnership ministry where 100% of the store’s profits return...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Madison County Derby Ends in 1-1 Draw
PLAIN CITY – In what’s becoming known as the Madison County Derby, Jonathan Alder and London played to a 1–1 draw in boys Central Buckeye Conference varsity soccer action Monday. After a scoreless first half, each team scored on a set piece in the second half and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Gets Clean Report Card, Gears Up For The Nov. 8 Levy
MILFORD CENTER – The Fairbanks Local School District received an excellent report card from the State of Ohio this past week, a fact that was discussed at the Fairbanks Board of Education meeting Monday. Superintendent Adham Schirg recited to the Board the glowing report from the Ohio Department of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal SR 31 Crash
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a serious injury crash on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. Deputies and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Marysville Fire Department responded to the scene and found a silver 2008 Toyota Tundra and a red 2006 Freightliner Semi, that was hauling an empty trailer used to transport intermodal containers, had collided on the roadway. The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by Fire and EMS crews and was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with critical injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was transported by the Marysville Fire Department to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Drop Tough Match To Cagey Cougar Team
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder dropped its first league match of the 2022 season Monday, falling to an excellent Kenton Ridge squad in five sets – 25-15, 17-25, 27-25, 20-25 and 15-7 in the decider – in Central Buckeye Conference varsity volleyball action. The Pioneers are now...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pickleball Coming To Plain City
Many Plain City residents may be seeing the construction (or destruction) at the old basketball courts near the pool. The Village was awarded a grant from Ohio Department of Natural Resources to construct new multi-purpose basketball/pickleball courts. For those of you who aren’t familiar with pickleball, it’s basically a fun,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
AMIC Funding, Zoning Matters On Marysville City Council’s Agenda
The Marysville City Council will decide Monday whether to continue to fund the Automotive and Mobility Innovation Center (AMIC) to the tune of approximately $290,000 as an ordinance authorizing the same will be up for a third reading and final vote at its regular meeting. The Council will also hear...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Weekly Update On Efforts To Combat Indian Lake Vegetation
LAKEVIEW –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from the open zone, Paradise Island, and Governor’s Island. ODNR-operated harvesters...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stanford Takes Over At Plain City Economic Development Coordinator
Hello! My name is Jason Stanford, and I am Plain City’s new Economic Development Coordinator. I am honored to have the opportunity to advance Plain City’s economic development efforts. To this end, I have two immediate goals. The first is building better relationships between the village and our...
