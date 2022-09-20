ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Margot Robbie Goes Chicly Retro in ’50s-Style Polka Dot Dress & White Jimmy Choo Pumps For ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEwWV_0i2rauCn00

Margot Robbie had a vintage moment while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sept. 19.

The actress made an homage to the golden age in a dress from Alessandra Rich’s Autumn Winter 2022 “Wild at Heart” collection. Robbie wore a blue polka dot midi dress with a plunging neckline. The puff sleeve ensemble featured gold buttons going down the center of her torso and a white ruffled collar and pocket lining.

Robbie slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe stilettos. The stain pumps are Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 Pumps. She kept her accessories minimal with a simple pair of gold hoops to match her dress’ accents.

The actress kept her dirty blonde hair down in a soft wave style with her makeup kept minimal with a light eye look and a nude lip.

Robbie is known for working with her longtime stylist Kate Young. The fashion guru has also worked with other stars alike Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez , and Julianne Moore. Young also worked with Robbie on the stunning all-white look she wore to her “Amsterdam” premiere the day before her appearance on the talk show. For the event, she donned an off the shoulder white Chanel dress .

Robbie plays Valerie in the new comedy film. Other notable stars will be joining her on screen including Christian Bale and Taylor Swift. The movie will be released in theaters on October 7.

Robbie has been keeping busy for the last couple of months. She just finished filming for the highly anticipated “Barbie” live action movie with co-star Ryan Gosling. The actress has been seen all over Los Angeles in bright pink ensembles for the live action film.

PHOTOS: Margot Robbie’s Best Red Carpet Looks

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open

Michelle Obama revamped pinstripes in a chic new ensemble for the U.S. Open. The former First Lady was spotted in the stands for the occasion this weekend, attending the the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carloz Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. While watching the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, the “Becoming” author wore a blue blouse and matching pants. Each featured the same purple-tinted hue with a sharp white pinstriped pattern. However, the set went beyond simply matching; her trousers included a wide-leg fit, while Obama’s blouse featured a collared silhouette with rounded sleeves and a deep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Gets Romantic In a Bird Print Maxi Dress and Golden Tory Burch Slides While on Vacation

Alicia Keys took a vacation, the songstress posing for a quick photoshoot on her Instagram yesterday with a scenic view behind her in head to toe Tory Burch. Snapping outfit shots, Keys stood before a rocky landscape, followed by a grand room where the New York native modeled a white maxi dress featuring a mirrored colorful bird pattern in light blue and yellow. The long sleeve featured a cascading skirt and mock neck that dipped slightly, adding risk to the avian-inspired garment. The “Girl On Fire” singer’s lengthy summer wears was brought inwards at the waist to give the piece shape,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Christian Bale
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chanel
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: “The Clock’s Ticking… I’m Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall”

And that’s according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he’s got a number of Ol’ Red Bars, he’s got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Has Worn These Comfort-Focused Sole Bliss Pumps 80 Times

Queen Consort Camilla, like much of the British royal family, is known for her classic and formal style. However, the new queen is also partial to specific shoes, and even has a go-to style she’s worn numerous times over the years. The royal’s most frequently worn block-heeled leather pumps hail from Sole Bliss. The British brand is renowned for its comfort-focused styles, which include leather-lined uppers and three layers of underfoot cushioning, making padded footwear that can be worn with ease throughout the day. Its shoes also feature hidden elastic stretch panels designed to comfort bunions and combat joint pain, making...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy