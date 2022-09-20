Margot Robbie Goes Chicly Retro in ’50s-Style Polka Dot Dress & White Jimmy Choo Pumps For ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Margot Robbie had a vintage moment while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sept. 19.

The actress made an homage to the golden age in a dress from Alessandra Rich’s Autumn Winter 2022 “Wild at Heart” collection. Robbie wore a blue polka dot midi dress with a plunging neckline. The puff sleeve ensemble featured gold buttons going down the center of her torso and a white ruffled collar and pocket lining.

Robbie slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe stilettos. The stain pumps are Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 Pumps. She kept her accessories minimal with a simple pair of gold hoops to match her dress’ accents.

The actress kept her dirty blonde hair down in a soft wave style with her makeup kept minimal with a light eye look and a nude lip.

Robbie is known for working with her longtime stylist Kate Young. The fashion guru has also worked with other stars alike Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez , and Julianne Moore. Young also worked with Robbie on the stunning all-white look she wore to her “Amsterdam” premiere the day before her appearance on the talk show. For the event, she donned an off the shoulder white Chanel dress .

Robbie plays Valerie in the new comedy film. Other notable stars will be joining her on screen including Christian Bale and Taylor Swift. The movie will be released in theaters on October 7.

Robbie has been keeping busy for the last couple of months. She just finished filming for the highly anticipated “Barbie” live action movie with co-star Ryan Gosling. The actress has been seen all over Los Angeles in bright pink ensembles for the live action film.

