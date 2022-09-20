ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floriston, CA

CBS Sacramento

Big rigs run into treacherous road conditions along I-80 in Sierra

TRUCKEE – Interstate 80 in the high country was a mess for big rigs Tuesday morning after wet weather barreled through the region.One crash happened a little before 7 a.m. near the Floriston exit. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up severely jackknifed. That crash blocked one lane of eastbound I-80 for a time. However, California Highway Patrol says by the time they cleared that first crash, officers were dealing with another crash – this one involving a tractor-trailer near the Donner Summit rest area. In this second crash, officers say the truck went down an embankment. Despite the mangled mess, officers say the driver only suffered minor injuries. CHP says the crashes highlight the need for drivers to slow down during wet weather. 
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Police: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car in Reno

A crash in Reno sent a bicyclist to the hospital after being hit by a car. The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Lakeside Drive and West Plumb Lane. According to the Reno Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lakeside Drive...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Geiger Grade. It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M. Nevada State Police say the motorcyclist lost control and hit a guardrail, and was pronounced dead shortly after. SR-341 was closed in both...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Illegal fireworks spark 1-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Firefighters knock down a one-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:48 p.m., Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a brush fire near Indigo Circle, in between US-395 at Red Rock Road and Stead Blvd. Investigation...
RENO, NV
City
Floriston, CA
California Crime & Safety
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

One unit damaged after apartment fire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One apartment is damaged, and one person is possibly displaced after an apartment fire in Reno on Saturday afternoon, authorities say. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Harvard Way.
RENO, NV
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV
crimevoice.com

Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop

Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance

Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
GENOA, NV
NewsBreak
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
8newsnow.com

Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
SPARKS, NV

