Big rigs run into treacherous road conditions along I-80 in Sierra
TRUCKEE – Interstate 80 in the high country was a mess for big rigs Tuesday morning after wet weather barreled through the region.One crash happened a little before 7 a.m. near the Floriston exit. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up severely jackknifed. That crash blocked one lane of eastbound I-80 for a time. However, California Highway Patrol says by the time they cleared that first crash, officers were dealing with another crash – this one involving a tractor-trailer near the Donner Summit rest area. In this second crash, officers say the truck went down an embankment. Despite the mangled mess, officers say the driver only suffered minor injuries. CHP says the crashes highlight the need for drivers to slow down during wet weather.
2news.com
Police: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car in Reno
A crash in Reno sent a bicyclist to the hospital after being hit by a car. The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Lakeside Drive and West Plumb Lane. According to the Reno Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lakeside Drive...
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Geiger Grade. It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M. Nevada State Police say the motorcyclist lost control and hit a guardrail, and was pronounced dead shortly after. SR-341 was closed in both...
mynews4.com
Illegal fireworks spark 1-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Firefighters knock down a one-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:48 p.m., Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a brush fire near Indigo Circle, in between US-395 at Red Rock Road and Stead Blvd. Investigation...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
mynews4.com
One unit damaged after apartment fire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One apartment is damaged, and one person is possibly displaced after an apartment fire in Reno on Saturday afternoon, authorities say. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Harvard Way.
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
cityoffernley.org
NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd
As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
crimevoice.com
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
Record-Courier
Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance
Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
mynews4.com
Secret Witness offering 5K reward for information about deadly Sparks shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness increased the reward to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in a Sparks shopping plaza in July. Sparks Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
mynews4.com
Reno councilman Oscar Delgado resigns to focus on role at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilman Oscar Delgado is resigning to focus on his family and his role as CEO of the Community Health Alliance. After a decade of service to the city of Reno, Delgado's last day will be Friday, September 30. "It...
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
