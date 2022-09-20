Read full article on original website
REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION
Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea but was mistakenly told they weren’t for sale
ROMAN ABRAMOVICH could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea— but he was mistakenly warned off the Gunners by ignorant Swiss bankers. And the billionaire Russian oligarch tried several times unsuccessfully to lure Gunners talisman Thierry Henry to Stamford Bridge when the Frenchman was in his pomp. The stunning revelations...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
FIFA 23’s September Player of the Month vote is now open and midfielders are dominating
THE voting for FIFA 23’s September Player of the Month is now open and five out of six of the players eligible are midfielders. August’s Player of the Month Vote was won by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored ten goals in his first six Premier League games for the club.
Lionel Messi ‘earned PSG £610MILLION just by joining’ with 60 per cent of shirts sold having Argentina legend’s name on
IN his first year at Paris Saint-Germain, it appears Lionel Messi was more influential off the pitch than he was on it. Messi, 35, left Barcelona last summer with the club unable to extend his contract due to their crippling financial problems. PSG swooped for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner,...
UEFA・
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
ESPN
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic says he was 'dumbfounded' by Thomas Tuchel's decision to bench him vs. Real Madrid
United States star Christian Pulisic has criticized his former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, saying he was left "dumbfounded and very disappointed" by the decision not to start him in the Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid in 2021. Pulisic started and scored Chelsea's goal in a 1-1 draw...
MLS・
FIFA 23 FIFA Points Changes: Full List of Options
EA Sports announced changes to FIFA Points options for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. FIFA Points are the microtransaction currency in FIFA Ultimate Team. Points are used to purchase packs and enter FUT Drafts. "In FIFA 23 we're also making changes to our FIFA Points Bundles in the store to help simplify the experience when purchasing FIFA Points to better align to choices we see players make," EA Sports said in the latest Pitch Notes.
Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal AXES Tim Krul from Netherlands squad for ‘refusing to take part in penalty tests’
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has AXED veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland's World Cup squad. Krul, who has been a regular in the squad since his debut in 2011, was omitted from the 25-man shortlist ahead of his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Belgium.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Ten Hag warned Man Utd new boys Malacia and Antony to go easy on each other after their fierce battles in Holland
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag told new boys Tyrell Malacia and Antony to "take it easy" on each other after their previous battles in Holland. Malacia joined United from Feyenoord early in the summer window - before Ten Hag reunited with Antony on deadline day. The pair played out...
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: France's new-look squad was forced on Didier Deschamps, but change may be for the best
Regardless of what happens this international break, France will head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup later this year considered as one of the favorites for the title. The 2018 champions are stacked in all positions and one of the few nations with genuine dynastic potential, and head coach Didier Deschamps has tried to remain loyal to those who served him well.
Manchester City's global empire to expand even further... with the club's owners set to purchase Brazilian second division side Bahia to add their 12TH team to their growing stable
Manchester City owners are set to expand their global stable of clubs to 12 with the purchase of Bahia in Brazil. Sportsmail understands a deal to take over the second division club is at an advanced stage, with key meetings set to take place this week in a bid to ratify an agreement.
In-form Neymar eyes Pelé’s record as Brazil’s record scorer
Here’s some great news for Brazil: Neymar is winning everyone over this season with his goals and attitude for Paris Saint-Germain. He’s also been injury-free after years of being plagued by ankle, hamstring and foot injuries. Even though Neymar suffered a small cut in his right knee and...
Yardbarker
Watch: ‘Get him in the team’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain responds to LFC youngster’s FIFA ratings claim
Liverpool fans have yet to catch a glimpse of signing Calvin Ramsay in the famous red shirt this season after an injury was discovered during the Scot’s medical. If his passing ability is anywhere near as good as he’s suggested in a recent video with the club – inspiring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to cry ‘get him in the team’ in the latest FIFA ratings reveal – we could be in for a treat once he’s back up to speed and in contention for minutes.
