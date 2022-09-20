ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Body found floating on canal

PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnpike#Traffic Accident
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office searching for missing woman in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a woman who's missing and believed to be in the Lake Worth area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brittany Hill was last seen at the Wawa gas station at 4950 Okeechobee Boulevard. Hill is described as...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Downed power lines cause outage in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines were down, which caused a power outage for customers in the area. Police and fire rescue arrived to the intersection of Pine Island and 44th Street where the power lines were down, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews from Florida Power and...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs12.com

Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FATAL CRASH: Parkland Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash Near Lyons Road

Overnight Wreck On Sawgrass Closes Highway Just South Of Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 36-year-old man from Parkland died overnight in a wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road. The crash happened around […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy