cbs12.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
cbs12.com
96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
850wftl.com
Body found floating on canal
PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
cbs12.com
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing woman in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a woman who's missing and believed to be in the Lake Worth area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brittany Hill was last seen at the Wawa gas station at 4950 Okeechobee Boulevard. Hill is described as...
WSVN-TV
Downed power lines cause outage in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines were down, which caused a power outage for customers in the area. Police and fire rescue arrived to the intersection of Pine Island and 44th Street where the power lines were down, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews from Florida Power and...
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
palmbeachcivic.org
BREAKING NEWS: Southern Boulevard Bridge channel will be temporarily closed to boaters
Periodic closures of the navigable Intracoastal Waterway through the Southern Boulevard Bridge may occur because of ongoing construction, the Florida Department of Transportation said Tuesday. A full-channel closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, through 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, as the temporary bridge’s lift span is...
cbs12.com
Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston
Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cbs12.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
FATAL CRASH: Parkland Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash Near Lyons Road
Overnight Wreck On Sawgrass Closes Highway Just South Of Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 36-year-old man from Parkland died overnight in a wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road. The crash happened around […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
