ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Royal Navy weapons officer was removed from nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard when he stated he was Christian and opposed to firing nukes

A nuclear submarine officer who objects to nuclear weapons on religious grounds is suing the Ministry of Defence for discrimination after being removed from a submarine and losing his security clearance. Sub-Lieutenant Antonio Jardim, of joint British-Portugese nationality, told Royal Navy superiors that he was opposed to the use of...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Society
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
realcleardefense.com

How the U.S. Military is Looking to France for Inspiration

Both protagonists in the global war on terror, the US and French armies have, in modern times, maintained a somewhat mutual respect. The French have always been overwhelmed and impressed by the sheer mass and quality of the US arsenal, and the completeness and redundancy of their tactical and strategic capabilities, whereas the US has been awed by the French army’s operational effectiveness and ingenuity with limited resources. This has led to the United States looking to France for inspiration, not only when it comes to strategy, but also military hardware.
MILITARY
Navy Times

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute#Korea
Vice

Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack

On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

The royal family's military service: Who has served their country?

As Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral on Monday, several of her children and grandchildren sported their military uniforms. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms during the events leading up to and including the late monarch’s funeral service. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, who are no longer senior working royals, wore dark suits to join the procession.
POLITICS
AFP

US sailor killed at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest

The remains of a US sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor over 80 years ago were buried Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery, a spokeswoman told AFP. Herbert Jacobson, nicknamed Bert by his relatives, was 21 years old when he was reported missing after the surprise attack by Japanese warplanes on the morning of December 7, 1941. The ship was refloated two years later, after which any recovered remains were buried at a military cemetery in Hawaii.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
americanmilitarynews.com

US honors 82,000 missing service members on National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Every year on the third Friday of September, America observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day, as a day of recognition for those missing servicemen and women who never returned home from the battlefield. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) current estimates, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War,...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy