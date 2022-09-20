Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry ItemsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Cozy Cafes in Lancaster, PA (perfect to sip that pumpkin latte)Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Here’s Why A Toilet Is Hanging On A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet’s Wing
Courtesy of Wayne TothThis isn't the first time a 'killer commode' found its way onto a 'Fist Of The Fleet' squadron aircraft.
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
Royal Navy weapons officer was removed from nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard when he stated he was Christian and opposed to firing nukes
A nuclear submarine officer who objects to nuclear weapons on religious grounds is suing the Ministry of Defence for discrimination after being removed from a submarine and losing his security clearance. Sub-Lieutenant Antonio Jardim, of joint British-Portugese nationality, told Royal Navy superiors that he was opposed to the use of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
killed in World War II POW camp, Army Pfc. Ferguson accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week that Army Pfc. John L. Ferguson, 20, of Flanagan, Illinois, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
World War II vet James "Pee Wee" Martin dies at age 101
James Martin, one of the last remaining “Toccoa Originals” of World War II, a group made famous by the HBO mini-series “Band of Brothers,” has died. Martin served in G Company, 3rd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne.
realcleardefense.com
How the U.S. Military is Looking to France for Inspiration
Both protagonists in the global war on terror, the US and French armies have, in modern times, maintained a somewhat mutual respect. The French have always been overwhelmed and impressed by the sheer mass and quality of the US arsenal, and the completeness and redundancy of their tactical and strategic capabilities, whereas the US has been awed by the French army’s operational effectiveness and ingenuity with limited resources. This has led to the United States looking to France for inspiration, not only when it comes to strategy, but also military hardware.
Navy Times
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack
On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
Long, slow decline of the US military's all-volunteer force puts America in danger
The U.S. military’s all-volunteer force (AVF) is slowly dying. In the five decades since conscription ended, the AVF produced the high-quality force it promised. In conflict after conflict, the more-experienced, better-motivated, and professional U.S. troops dominated the battlefield. Today, however, the armed services are struggling to meet their recruiting...
The royal family's military service: Who has served their country?
As Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral on Monday, several of her children and grandchildren sported their military uniforms. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms during the events leading up to and including the late monarch’s funeral service. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, who are no longer senior working royals, wore dark suits to join the procession.
US sailor killed at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest
The remains of a US sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor over 80 years ago were buried Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery, a spokeswoman told AFP. Herbert Jacobson, nicknamed Bert by his relatives, was 21 years old when he was reported missing after the surprise attack by Japanese warplanes on the morning of December 7, 1941. The ship was refloated two years later, after which any recovered remains were buried at a military cemetery in Hawaii.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
US honors 82,000 missing service members on National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Every year on the third Friday of September, America observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day, as a day of recognition for those missing servicemen and women who never returned home from the battlefield. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) current estimates, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War,...
The Size of the US Military Each Year Since the Korean War
The status of the United States as a global military superpower has remained unchanged since the end of World War II. The size of the U.S. military, however, has changed significantly over the years. Since the mid-1950s, the number of active-duty men and women serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps has […]
The American Legion turns 103: A brief history of the organization formed to aid WWI veterans
America’s boldest advocate for military veterans is celebrating 103 years of service. Congress officially chartered the American Legion on Sept. 16, 1919, to serve veterans, service members and communities following World War I. The group quickly evolved from "war-weary" veterans to "one of the most influential nonprofit groups in...
Army celebrates 35 years of Sniper School with a push for Sniper optimization
As the Army sniper school turns 35, current and former snipers are calling for an advanced course, better personnel management, and explaining what snipers bring to the fight.
Army Pfc. Little Bear accounted for from Korean War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, South Dakota, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
Comments / 0