Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
China's top energy firms are sending natural gas to European nations struggling with Russia's supply cuts
Traders told Bloomberg that Chinese energy groups are sending liquefied natural gas to European nations. Major firms including Sinopec have send natural gas shipments to Europe throughout the year, per the report. China, the world's biggest buyer of the key fuel, has seen demand slump amid strict COVID-19 policies in...
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
The US shale industry can't step up oil and gas output fast enough to rescue Europe this winter, its bosses say
"It's not like the US can pump a bunch more. Our production is what it is," a top shale investor told the Financial Times. "There's no bailout coming."
Russian gold floods Switzerland at the highest pace in more than 2 years as investors eye remelting and reselling taboo supplies
Last month, Switzerland imported 5.7 tons of Russian gold that was refined and stored in the UK. Investors may be looking to remelt the Russian gold at Swiss refineries and resell it. Russia is the world's second-largest gold miner, but output has suffered since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Swiss imports...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
marketplace.org
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem
A few days ago, we reported on what happened when the price of natural gas in Europe spiked after the Russians announced they wouldn’t reopen the Nord Stream pipeline. That shock had European utilities reeling as they scrambled to put up enough collateral to keep trading on energy markets.
Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- As European nations seek to find new energy solutions in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Italy has turned to Africa, its prime minister, Mario Draghi, said Tuesday, stating his country is willing to connect Europe to the resource-rich continent to lessen its dependency on Kremlin gas.
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
Germany nationalizes country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it has agreed to nationalize the country’s biggest gas importing company, Uniper, expanding state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal with Uniper builds on a rescue package...
No evidence fracking will have impact on price of gas, government adviser says OLD REDIRECTED
There is no evidence that if the UK maximised fracking and North Sea extraction that it would have a meaningful impact on the international price of gas, a government adviser has said.The UK “couldn’t possibly” produce enough gas from the North Sea and fracking together to shift the price “in any real way,” Lord Deben, Chairman of the independent Climate Change Committee, which advises the government on tackling the climate crisis, told The Independent.In any case, he said, it presupposes that we can frack gas “commercially, sensibly in Britain” which has “so far has not been seen” and fundamentally...
Germany nationalises biggest gas importer to avert supply crisis
Germany has agreed to nationalise its biggest gas importer, Uniper, to avert a crisis as it battles energy shortages resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal builds on a rescue package agreed in July, when Berlin took a 30% stake in the company, and includes a capital injection of €8bn (about £7bn) of government money.
Germany takes over Uniper, raising rescue bill to $29 billion
BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday on gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE), the ministry said.
CNBC
China's August coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use
China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather. Imports from Russia have surged in recent months as...
US News and World Report
European Governments Spend Half a Trillion Euros on Energy Crisis - Report
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Governments in Europe have earmarked nearly 500 billion euros in the last year to cushion citizens and companies from soaring gas and power prices, according to research published by think-tank Bruegel on Wednesday. Months of surging prices have seen governments roll out measures to curb retail power prices,...
Israeli PM vows to begin production in contested gas field
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Monday vowed to begin production at a contested Mediterranean natural gas field “as soon as it is possible,” threatening to raise tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group. Yair Lapid’s announcement in a statement from his office came at...
marketplace.org
Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper
The German government announced Wednesday that it is nationalizing the energy utility Uniper. It’s the latest emergency move in Europe as the continent deals with an ongoing energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Until the invasion, Europe got a lot of its natural gas from Russia...
rigzone.com
Germany Assuming Control of Rosneft Deutschland
The German Federal Government has announced that, on the basis of the Energy Security of Supply Act, it has placed Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) und RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the fiduciary management of the Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency). This means that the FNA is assuming control of...
rigzone.com
UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Oil Production Capacity
The United Arab Emirates has accelerated a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil,...
marketplace.org
Taking stock of Big Tech and Russian energy with Europe’s Competition Commissioner
It’s been a busy year for Margrethe Vestager. For years, the European Commission’s Competition Commissioner worked to gather support for a set of landmark new rules to regulate the global technology industry. The Digital Markets and Digital Services Acts are guidelines that look to level the playing field for companies of all sizes, and protect consumers who want more control over their growing piles of personal data. In July, those rules got the green light from the European Parliament, and they’ll go into effect starting in the spring.
