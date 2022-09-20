ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

No evidence fracking will have impact on price of gas, government adviser says OLD REDIRECTED

There is no evidence that if the UK maximised fracking and North Sea extraction that it would have a meaningful impact on the international price of gas, a government adviser has said.The UK “couldn’t possibly” produce enough gas from the North Sea and fracking together to shift the price “in any real way,” Lord Deben, Chairman of the independent Climate Change Committee, which advises the government on tackling the climate crisis, told The Independent.In any case, he said, it presupposes that we can frack gas “commercially, sensibly in Britain” which has “so far has not been seen” and fundamentally...
US News and World Report

European Governments Spend Half a Trillion Euros on Energy Crisis - Report

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Governments in Europe have earmarked nearly 500 billion euros in the last year to cushion citizens and companies from soaring gas and power prices, according to research published by think-tank Bruegel on Wednesday. Months of surging prices have seen governments roll out measures to curb retail power prices,...
marketplace.org

Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper

The German government announced Wednesday that it is nationalizing the energy utility Uniper. It’s the latest emergency move in Europe as the continent deals with an ongoing energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Until the invasion, Europe got a lot of its natural gas from Russia...
rigzone.com

Germany Assuming Control of Rosneft Deutschland

The German Federal Government has announced that, on the basis of the Energy Security of Supply Act, it has placed Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) und RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the fiduciary management of the Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency). This means that the FNA is assuming control of...
rigzone.com

UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Oil Production Capacity

The United Arab Emirates has accelerated a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil,...
marketplace.org

Taking stock of Big Tech and Russian energy with Europe’s Competition Commissioner

It’s been a busy year for Margrethe Vestager. For years, the European Commission’s Competition Commissioner worked to gather support for a set of landmark new rules to regulate the global technology industry. The Digital Markets and Digital Services Acts are guidelines that look to level the playing field for companies of all sizes, and protect consumers who want more control over their growing piles of personal data. In July, those rules got the green light from the European Parliament, and they’ll go into effect starting in the spring.
