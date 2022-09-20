Connecticut planning electric vehicle chargers at highway pit stops with $52M grant

Read full article on original website
Related
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
trumbulltimes.com
The pandemic brought a huge rise in boat sales in CT. Here's where they stand now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.
PAID POST: The changing face of CT’s home heating oil industry
More women are taking over the reins of their family home heating businesses, and are helping to move the industry in a new direction.
Why Can’t I Find Distilled Water Anywhere in Western Connecticut?
I'm a CPAP user, and I've seen the warning on everything ever printed about how to use one of those life-saving devices - USE DISTILLED WATER ONLY. Never use tap or bottled in your CPAP has been drilled into my fully-masked face. Well, the latest supply issue that I've noticed in Connecticut is distilled water, why is it sold out everywhere?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study Reveals Connecticut is One of the Happiest States in the Nation
A new study from Wallet Hub reveals that CT is the 10th Happiest State in the Nation. The website used a lot of metrics to come up with the list, taking the following factors into account:. Share of Adult Depression. Adequate Sleep Rate. Sports Participation Rate. Suicide Rate. Work Hours.
NewsTimes
Connecticut reveals final lottery winners for licenses to grow, sell recreational cannabis
The state announced eight winners Thursday from the second of two lotteries to select some of the first businesses that will be eligible to grow and sell cannabis for adult recreational use in Connecticut. The general lottery winners announced by the Department of Consumer Protection on Thursday included six applicants...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NECN
Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn
FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downpours, strong winds knock out power for some areas in CT
As of 8:30 p.m., most of the outages have been restored.
eastoncourier.news
Don’t Recycle Those Black Plastic Takeout Food Containers
Next time you order takeout, be sure to throw the black containers in the trash instead of your recycling bin. The black plastic containers might seem recyclable, as they do have a recycling triangular arrow logo on the bottom, but beginning last year they are no longer accepted in Connecticut’s mixed recycling program.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Connecticut
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
thecollegevoice.org
A Cruel Summer
While many parts of the nation have experienced heavy rain and flooding this summer, much of southern New England and the state of Connecticut has experienced severe drought. In July, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared Stage 2 Drought conditions in all eight counties of the state, citing precipitation across the state to be “below normal.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Electric bills could increase 64% this winter in Massachusetts, National Grid warns
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts electricity customers could be facing a steep increase in their winter bills, National Grid warned on Wednesday. Citing the high price of natural gas used in generating the power, the utility company said winter electricity rates taking effect on Nov. 1, will be sharply higher than they were last winter.
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, this $5.5 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.7 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
uconn.edu
State of the Water in Connecticut
2020 saw an unusually dry summer. Summer 2021 brought unprecedented heavy summer rains. Now, in 2022, we once again experienced an extremely dry summer. We are entering an era of extremes, says UConn Extension educator in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, a joint faculty member in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Mike Dietz, who met with UConn Today to discuss droughts and other aspects of the state of the state’s water.
NewsTimes
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
sheltonherald.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut has voter fraud; and fly illegals to New Haven
According to those who supervise Connecticut's elections, voter fraud is not a problem in the state -- or at least not outside Bridgeport, where questions of honesty in elections often arise. Last week the state Elections Enforcement Commission began investigating a complaint that a worker for the campaign of a...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
Comments / 1