Crash injures pedestrian in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Commercial and Main Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim in the crash. To report a correction or...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
KYTV

Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curb crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department says three cameras near Scenic and Walnut have already curbed crime in the area. The area has seen a lot of crime this year, from shootings to a homicide near the intersection in August. The new cameras are made up of five with a bright flashing blue light that stays on through the night. The cameras record 24/7 and are designed to be seen to discourage crime.
KOLR10 News

VIDEO: Springfield man steals SUV as owner chases it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a four-vehicle carjacking spree that spread across months. Channing Mercelles Shockley, 28, of Springfield is being held in the Greene County Jail on suspicion of a series of carjackings that began in May of this year. According to police statements, Shockley is a suspect or person […]
ksgf.com

One lane of Eastbound I-44 Reopens After Semi-Truck Crash

(KTTS News) – A semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and caught fire on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near exit 75 on I-44. The accident has traffic backed up across Springfield as drivers attempt to find a detour. It’s unclear at this time...
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
houstonherald.com

Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident

Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
KOLR10 News

Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
KYTV

Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents

Sunshine Valley Farm in Rogersville hosts their Pick-Your-Own Saturdays during September and October. Record highs are expected today, but temperatures Thursday will drop 20-25 degrees. Ozark Fire Department hosts "wet-down" ceremony to celebrate new deck. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Ozark Fire Department added a new truck to its fleet....
californiaexaminer.net

Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
KYTV

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
KYTV

RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
