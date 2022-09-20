Read full article on original website
Vandals hit Rescue One Clinic overnight
A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.
KYTV
Crash injures pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police say the incident happened around 5 a.m. at Commercial and Main Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim in the crash. To report a correction or...
I-44 gas tanker truck crash and burn, major delays I-44 E in Springfield
Screenshot from MoDOT Travelers App camera at Exit 75. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Reports Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. of a crash on I-44 east, halting traffic as a gas tanker crashed and then caught fire. “Eastbound I-44 at West Bypass is shut down and eastbound traffic will be diverted down Chestnut Expressway because of an accident involving a gas...
Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ksgf.com
UPDATE: Driver Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries in Semi-Truck Fire
(KTTS News) – More information is coming out about a fiery crash that happened on I-44 earlier this morning. A semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and caught fire around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near exit 75. A spokesperson with the Springfield Police Department says the truck was traveling...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
KYTV
Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curb crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department says three cameras near Scenic and Walnut have already curbed crime in the area. The area has seen a lot of crime this year, from shootings to a homicide near the intersection in August. The new cameras are made up of five with a bright flashing blue light that stays on through the night. The cameras record 24/7 and are designed to be seen to discourage crime.
VIDEO: Springfield man steals SUV as owner chases it
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a four-vehicle carjacking spree that spread across months. Channing Mercelles Shockley, 28, of Springfield is being held in the Greene County Jail on suspicion of a series of carjackings that began in May of this year. According to police statements, Shockley is a suspect or person […]
ksgf.com
One lane of Eastbound I-44 Reopens After Semi-Truck Crash
(KTTS News) – A semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and caught fire on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near exit 75 on I-44. The accident has traffic backed up across Springfield as drivers attempt to find a detour. It’s unclear at this time...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
houstonherald.com
Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident
Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
‘Potential threat to the community’: SPD still looking for deadly shooting suspect
Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street Friday morning.
Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
KYTV
Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
Sunshine Valley Farm in Rogersville hosts their Pick-Your-Own Saturdays during September and October. Record highs are expected today, but temperatures Thursday will drop 20-25 degrees. Ozark Fire Department hosts "wet-down" ceremony to celebrate new deck. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Ozark Fire Department added a new truck to its fleet....
californiaexaminer.net
Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified
The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
Man arrested for crawling through window, stabbing victim
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing someone after climbing through their window.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield detectives are looking for Greene County fugitive, Randi Joann Gross. She faces several charges, including stealing a firearm, drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. Detectives also say Gross has additional warrants from other jurisdictions. The 33-year-old has facial piercings around her mouth and...
KYTV
RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
