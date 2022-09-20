ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

State rebukes Spokane's demands for help with Camp Hope

(The Center Square) – Three state agencies are refusing to comply with demands by the City of Spokane that they remove a homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation property, and reimburse $350,000 spent on cleanup, law enforcement and other services. “Acting on the city’s ill-considered demand solves nothing...
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
Spokane City Council approves updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council approved an update to the city’s unauthorized camping ordinance in Monday night’s meeting. It passed with a 7-0 vote. The ordinance prohibits people from camping: within 50 feet of any railroad viaduct located within the Spokane Police Department’s Downtown Precinct boundary and within three blocks of any congregate shelter; anywhere in the City...
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
Kootenai County officials looking at implementing impact fees

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build. The services in Kootenai County have certainly been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses

With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
What Happened with Spokane’s Improper Doctor?

You're here to learn about the alleged improper doctor, or "Dr. Improper," as I like to call him. Before we get to him, though, how about a quick refresher on the oath that doctors take when they start their career. The Hippocratic Oath. You've no doubt heard of the Hippocratic...
