Amid Camp Hope crisis, Spokane’s head of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services resigns
As the City of Spokane faces a crisis over the growing Camp Hope and works to establish a new homeless shelter, the head of the department tasked with handling housing issues has resigned after less than three months on the job.
Jewels Helping Hands to be fined unless they remove its ‘Camp Hope Access Tent’
SPOKANE, Wash. — The structure put up by Jewels Helping Hands on Washington State Department of Transportation land has evolved from a cooling tent to the “Camp Hope access tent.”. Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands says the tent is a way for her organization to provide resources...
ncwlife.com
State rebukes Spokane's demands for help with Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Three state agencies are refusing to comply with demands by the City of Spokane that they remove a homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation property, and reimburse $350,000 spent on cleanup, law enforcement and other services. “Acting on the city’s ill-considered demand solves nothing...
Tiny homes offer modern, promising results to combat homelessness
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach to homelessness is now sweeping the west coast, and it’s bringing promising results. It’s an idea that’s made its way to Washington and is proving to be an effective approach to getting homeless individuals back on their feet. “At Pallet,...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
Eastern Washington man Pleads Guilty to Receiving COVID-19 Funds for Fake Business
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 29-year-old man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining nearly $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funding that he was not eligible for. Dondre Charles Jackson will be sentenced in Spokane at 10 a.m. on January 5, 2023. Jackson lied about having a catering and food...
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
Spokane City Council approves updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council approved an update to the city’s unauthorized camping ordinance in Monday night’s meeting. It passed with a 7-0 vote. The ordinance prohibits people from camping: within 50 feet of any railroad viaduct located within the Spokane Police Department’s Downtown Precinct boundary and within three blocks of any congregate shelter; anywhere in the City...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
inlander.com
Spokane's former chief financial officer points the camera at Texas in a new series exploring the Inland Northwest's homeless crisis
Does Houston hold the answers to Spokane's homeless crisis?. According to a new video series hosted by Gavin Cooley, Spokane's former chief financial officer, the answer is: maybe. The six-part series, called "Housing & Help," is funded by the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium. In the two, slickly produced episodes...
Spokane Fire Department orders Jewels Helping Hands to take down cooling shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department has ordered Jewels Helping Hands to take down its cooling shelter by Thursday afternoon. In a letter sent by SFD, it states that Jewels Helping Hands’ cooling shelter is an “illegal temporary structure,” and a Fire Department Permit will not be issued for the tent.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County officials looking at implementing impact fees
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build. The services in Kootenai County have certainly been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses
With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
FOX 28 Spokane
MultiCare distributing ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. – MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called “Stop the Bleed.” According to the organization, somebody who’s severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes.
What Happened with Spokane’s Improper Doctor?
You're here to learn about the alleged improper doctor, or "Dr. Improper," as I like to call him. Before we get to him, though, how about a quick refresher on the oath that doctors take when they start their career. The Hippocratic Oath. You've no doubt heard of the Hippocratic...
Wildlife Officials Authorize Killing of 2 Wolves in Northeast Washington
OLYMPIA - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Thursday morning authorized lethal removal of up to two wolves total from the Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle on private grazing lands in Stevens County. WDFW says proactive and responsive non-lethal deterrents used...
Big Country News
