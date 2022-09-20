Former insurance broker Brian Simms of Lebanon was arrested Wednesday after being charged with six counts of wire fraud by a federal grand jury. Simms, 44, who operated Brendanwood Financial Brokerage LLC in Carmel, made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Tim A. Baker of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana and was released on his own recognizance under pretrial supervision. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count.

CARMEL, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO