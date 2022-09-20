Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Ag-tech company bringing Shrimpbox to Indianapolis
A Mexico-based company that has developed what it calls the first sustainable “plug-and-play” shrimp farming technology is expanding in central Indiana. Atarraya Inc. says it will invest $4.8 million to establish its first U.S. container-based shrimp farming operation in Indianapolis and create up to 65 jobs by the end of 2025.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Airport again tops J.D. Power survey
Indianapolis International Airport is once again at the top of the J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Survey for medium-sized airports. It is the third time in the last four years the airport has earned the distinction and the fifth time overall. The survey measures customer satisfaction based on feedback...
Inside Indiana Business
Winners named in Elevate Nexus pitch competition
Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures has announced the winners of its annual Elevate Nexus Statewide Pitch Competition. Five Hoosier startups were awarded a total of $320,000 in pre-seed and seed funding to further grow their businesses. A total of 16 startups pitched their ideas to a panel of judges last month. Three...
Inside Indiana Business
Focus shift fueling economic development growth in Muncie
A member of the Delaware County Commissioners says a change in direction nearly 10 years ago has led to significant economic development growth in Muncie and Delaware County. In the last two years, the county has seen several big projects announced that could create hundreds of jobs. The biggest is the Poland-based CANPACK’s $380 million aluminum can manufacturing facility, which is currently under construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Shelby County designated broadband ready
The Indiana Broadband Office has designated Shelby County as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program aims to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. “Congratulations to Shelby County for prioritizing broadband development and becoming a certified Indiana Broadband Ready Community,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. “As communities across...
Inside Indiana Business
Huber to leave Indy Chamber, join IU as vice president
Indy Chamber CEO and President Michael Huber will step down after nine years heading the local business organization to join Indiana University as vice president for university relations. Huber, who previous served as former Mayor Greg Ballard’s deputy mayor for economic development, will join IU on Oct. 17. IU...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis-area insurance broker charged in $4M Ponzi scheme
Former insurance broker Brian Simms of Lebanon was arrested Wednesday after being charged with six counts of wire fraud by a federal grand jury. Simms, 44, who operated Brendanwood Financial Brokerage LLC in Carmel, made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Tim A. Baker of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana and was released on his own recognizance under pretrial supervision. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count.
Inside Indiana Business
Whitten details strategic plan framework for IU campuses
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten on Wednesday unveiled the framework for developing seven-year strategic plans for all IU campuses. The university says IU 2030 will involve input from students, faculty, staff and community stakeholders to create plans that meets IU’s overall goals but are tailored to the needs of each individual campus.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Indiana Business
Hall of Fame manufacturers named
The Indiana Manufacturers Association has named its list of inductees into the 2022 class of the Manufacturers Hall of Fame. The IMA says the companies are being recognized for the positive achievements in the manufacturing community, innovative thinking, leadership. The recipients will be honored next month at the IMA’s hall...
Inside Indiana Business
Aspire Indiana Health to reopen renovated Indy clinic
Noblesville-based Aspire Indiana Health is preparing to reopen its newly refurbished Indianapolis health center on Wednesday. Aspire says it will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the opening. Last year, Aspire purchased the Willowbrook Parkway building it had been a tenant in for the last decade....
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue researcher pursuing treatment for aggressive form of brain cancer
Indianapolis-based Monon Bioventures LLC has received a one-year, nearly $400,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute to demonstrate the feasibility of manufacturing a glioblastoma therapeutic created at the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. “It...
Inside Indiana Business
Horizon League to keep championships in Indy through 2026
The Indianapolis-based Horizon League and the Indiana State Fair Commission have announced plans to extend their partnership. Through the deal, the Horizon League Basketball Championships will continue to be played at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis through 2026. The Indiana Farmers Coliseum, which is located at the Indiana State...
Comments / 0