NME
MVT and NTIA “welcome” Energy Bill Relief Scheme but say further action is needed
The Music Venue Trust (MVT) and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have issued statements following the announcement that business energy bills will now be capped under a new government support package. Out of the 300 businesses surveyed, 47.7 per cent were barely breaking even while 24.8 per cent were...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Energy bills and farmers' health
Concerns are growing for the mental health of farmers as the cost-of-living crisis hits their sector. In the Midlands, two rural businesses reveal how they are coping with financial pressures. "We all thought Covid was the worst thing but actually - when we look back now - Covid was relatively...
UK businesses laud energy relief, but costs still a struggle
LONDON — (AP) — At Sophia Sutton-Jones' bakery in North London, the electricity bill has more than tripled since the start of the year. It now costs 5,500 pounds ($6,260) a month to power the ovens and keep the lights on at Sourdough Sophia. "Where should I magically...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
BBC
Warning millions will still need extra help with energy bills
Millions of households will still need extra help, despite a multi-billion government plan to ease the impact of higher energy bills, campaigners have warned. On Thursday, the government announced a plan to help households with their energy bills for two years. Businesses will be protected from steep energy price rises...
eenews.net
California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
Energy bills: Who gets the £400 rebate and winter fuel payment?
The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As a Tory leadership...
Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases
In a major win for climate advocates, the United States Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment, which experts say could significantly reduce planetary warming in the coming decades.The vote — signed off by a large bipartisan group of senators — finalises the US agreement to the deal made by former President Barack Obama in 2016.The amendment will phase out the worldwide use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chemicals often used in refrigeration and air conditioning. HFCs are an extremely potent greenhouse gas with the ability to heat the planet thousands of times more than carbon dioxide (CO2) on a per-pound basis.“The...
Why your electricity bill is so high — and why your heating bill might be next
Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S. and around the world — and they're expected to keep climbing through the winter.
Joe Manchin’s Red Tape Reform Could Supercharge Renewable Energy in the U.S.
Reforming the permitting process to make it easier to fight global warming is a moral obligation
Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans
The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
Amid rising energy costs, Ohio aggregator dumps its 550,000 electric customers
Citing a foreign invasion in Europe, economic inflation, and hot weather, a northeast Ohio electric aggregator is dumping its 550,000 customers. The aggregator, the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC), said it’s taking reasonable steps to shield its customers from electric prices that have doubled in the past year and could double again this winter. […] The post Amid rising energy costs, Ohio aggregator dumps its 550,000 electric customers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Save Money With These Cost-Effective Energy Efficiency Tips
With talk of fuel shortages this winter, volatile prices and climate change concerns, making our homes more energy efficient feels more pressing than ever. The good news is, a few easy and affordable ways can make a big difference, along with a new set of federal tax credits and rebates to help offset the cost.
Costa Rican lawmakers investigate president's campaign financing
SAN JOSE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's Congress opened an investigation on Wednesday into complaints of illegal financing during the electoral campaign of President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May.
UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don’t go bust amid soaring energy prices. Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1 to ensure companies “are able to get through this winter.” “We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. U.K. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the government measures would “stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation,” though critics predicted it would lead to higher interest rates and government debt.
BBC
Firms still fretting over energy bills despite price cap
Gas and electricity costs for UK businesses, charities and public sector bodies are set to be capped under a new government package. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested that the move could stop companies from collapsing under the weight of soaring energy bills this winter. While some trade bodies have welcomed...
Gizmodo
Manchin’s Latest Legislation Would Accelerate Fossil Fuel Projects
West Virginia coal baron and Senator Joe Manchin released the final text for his anticipated permitting reform legislation on Wednesday evening. The bill, titled the “Energy Independence and Security Act,” is the other side of the deal that Manchin struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the lead up to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Schumer promised that, if Manchin voted for the IRA, he in turn would ensure the votes for Manchin’s permitting pet project. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also agreed to the trade-off.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON – As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
Businesses fear energy price hike after support scheme ends
A group representing Scottish businesses has voiced concerns over sharp energy price rises after the end of a new Government scheme.UK Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg announced on Wednesday plans to slash the cost of wholesale gas and electricity for non-domestic customers for six months from October.The Government cap will mean the “supported wholesale price” will be £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas – around half the projected price on the open market and equivalent to the scheme in place for households.Businesses who agreed fixed-term contracts on or after April 1 of this year...
