kchi.com
School Board Approved Personnel Items
Eleven personnel items were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in the Executive Session Tuesday. Manual Morales-Field Custodian (rescinded resignation) Michael Christopher-MS Custodian (position to 3 hrs/day) Evet Meierer-Ag Center PT Custodian. Justin Hamilton-Custodian Sub. Sara Wahlers-HS Food Service. Shanda Feeney-Food Service Sub. Richard Lollar-Bus Driver Sub. Scott Link-Transportation...
kttn.com
Trenton Utility Committee to make several recommendations to Trenton City Council
Recommendations made Tuesday night by the Trenton Utility Committee will advance to a meeting of the full Trenton City Council. One recommendation involves rural water district rates. Others involve purchases, a change order, and action was tabled regarding the construction of a warehouse. An increase in water rates for the...
kttn.com
Results of Wednesday meeting of Newtown-Harris Board of Education
The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the 2022-2027 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan September 21st. Ed-Con Consultant Jim Judd helped guide the district during the CSIP process. He congratulated the CSIP Committee on its work and said the document is in compliance with the standards set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri School Improvement Program 6.
kttn.com
Spickard R-2 Board of Education addresses lengthy agenda at Monday meeting
The Spickard R-2 Board of Education set the substitute cook and maintenance pay rate on September 19th. The rate increased by 85 cents to $12 per hour. The board approved budget amendments, resulting in revenues of $1,133,827 and expenditures of $1,061,818. The results of a survey were discussed. The highest...
kttn.com
Milan School District announce Homecoming Queen candidates and Homecoming week activities
Next week is Homecoming week in the Milan C-2 School District. The theme for this year’s Homecoming celebration is “We Got the Beat.” Among activities scheduled for Homecoming are “Dress Up Days.” Tuesday is Over the Rainbow day, Wednesday is Disco Day, Thursday is Western Music day, and Friday is Green and Gold day.
kttn.com
500 attend annual meeting of Farmers’ Electric Cooperative
Five hundred Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Members attended the Cooperative’s 84th Annual Meeting in Chillicothe this week. The meeting was held as a drive-thru style event again this year. Larry Muck was re-elected to serve a three-year term on the seven-person board of directors. The four items listed in...
kttn.com
Doug Tye elected to Foundation Trust for THS/THS Alumni Association Board of Directors
A former Trenton resident has returned home and is the newest member of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Alumni Association Board of Directors. Doug Tye grew up in Trenton, attended Trenton schools, and graduated from THS in 1975. He attended Trenton Junior College and graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with an emphasis in accounting,
kttn.com
Trenton Job Center to host Job and Resource Fair
A Job and Resource Fair will be held at the Trenton Job Center at 810 Washington Street next month. Employment resources and career opportunities will be available on October 5th from 3 to 6 pm. There will also be a farmers market, a food truck, and children’s activities. Employers...
kttn.com
Homecoming King and Queen crowned at CF Russel Stadium in Trenton
Homecoming Coronation was held at CF Russel Stadium in the Trenton R-9 School District. Crowned Trenton High School Homecoming Queen Wednesday night was Eliana Cowling, the King is Tucker Otto. Both are seniors. (Photo courtesy Lance Otto’s Facebook Page)
kttn.com
Peace officer training to take place in Chillicothe
The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association will hold a part-time 700-hour peace officer training academy in Chillicothe. The classes will run January 31st through December 2023. They will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 o’clock, Saturdays from 8 to 5 o’clock, and some Sundays. The course...
kttn.com
Seven Trenton High School Choir students selected for Northwest Missouri All-District Choir
Trenton R-9 Choir Instructor Tyler Busick reports seven Trenton High School Choir students have been selected for the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir. Students selected are Astrid Soriano, Garrison Otto, Victor Markell, Noah Wecker, Connor Campbell, Trent Villacampa, and Makayla Hamilton. THS Choir students auditioned for the All-District Choir in Saint...
kttn.com
Mercer County Health Department to conduct child safety seat checks
The Mercer County Health Department will conduct a child passenger safety seat check next week. The event will be in the health department’s front parking lot on September 28th from 5 to 6 p.m. Seats will be checked for recall, expiration, and proper installation. New seats will also be...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department to play the Chillicothe Fire Department in Battle of the Badges
The Chillicothe Police Department will play the Chillicothe Fire Department in the Sixth Annual City of Chillicothe Battle of the Badges. The charity softball game will be held at the blue field at Danner Park on October 1st at 5:30 pm. Free will donations will be accepted to watch the...
kttn.com
Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds to hold Octoberfest
The Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds will hold the Second Annual Octoberfest as a fundraiser. The event will be at the exposition center and fairgrounds in Milan on October 8, 2022. A shrimp boil and fish fry will run from 3 to 7 pm. Entertainment, including the Riker band...
kttn.com
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
kttn.com
Range Tec in Mercer to hold “Border Wars Top Cop Shootout”
Range Tec at 12776 Route B in Mercer will hold a Border Wars Top Cop Shootout this weekend. Two-man teams from Missouri and Iowa law enforcement will participate in the competition on September 24th and 25th. Each day will involve a different weapon system. There will also be endurance events if time permits.
kttn.com
Audio: After years of red tape, the family of Ali and Ian Gray all become United States citizens
The daughter of a Trenton couple will officially become a United States citizen on September 21st. Lauren Gray, the daughter of Ian and Ali Gray, will be part of a naturalization ceremony at the Harrah’s Casino of Kansas City at 9:15 am Wednesday morning. Ali Gray says Lauren is...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks
The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
kttn.com
Obituary: Donna Lee Rishel
Donna Lee Rishel, 64, of Trenton, Missouri passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born August 20, 1958, in Indiana, Pennsylvania to parents Ronald Eugene Rishel and Amber Marie Quick Rishel. She married Wilford Theodore Price in Walker, Iowa on August 16, 1986. Over Donna’s lifetime, she worked as a Cashier, waitress, and caregiver.
kttn.com
Grundy County Emergency Responders test their skills during mass casualty simulation
On Saturday, September 17, Grundy County emergency responders tested their response to a mass casualty incident. As shown by the train crash earlier this year near Mendon, disaster can strike anywhere, and preparing for such an incident is critical. Despite being shortened by lightning, the event was a success, and lessons learned will help all responders in the future.
