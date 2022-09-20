Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
95.3 MNC
Power bills across northern Indiana could be going up
Power bills for folks across northern Indiana could be going-up. NIPSCO is asking state regulators to approve a 16.5 percent electric rate increase. The company says it needs to raise rates to upgrade and modernize its electric grid. The request comes after state regulators okayed NIPSCO’s 10 percent natural gas...
WISH-TV
NIPSCO proposes 16.5% electric rate increase on heals of natural gas price hike
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has proposed a 16.5% electric rate increase over two years, the company announced Monday. The rate increase will need approval from state authorities. NIPSCO provides electricity to 470,000 customers and natural gas to 830,000 customers across 32 counties in northern...
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads
Encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads. INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2022) — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season. To kick off the campaign ISDA and Hoosier Ag Today created a Public Service Announcement to inform drivers of what to do when encountering farm equipment on roadways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation seeking input on U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for the community's input on planning studies for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana. Residents, area businesses, and others who use these highways can are invited to give input on what needs or concerns should be addressed in improvements to the roads.
Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650
cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education provides an update and first look at Indiana GPS Dashboard Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE) received an update on the development of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. This update provided a first public look at the dashboard as the department prepares to launch the first phase later this fall. Additionally,...
wbiw.com
Indiana housing market continues to cool for competitive 2021 sales; prices still outpacing pre-COVID growth trends
INDIANA – In contrast to higher-than-average summer temperatures across the state, Indiana’s housing market continued to cool in July. Sales of existing homes are expected to finish nearly 10 percent below July 2021, according to data estimates from the Indiana Association of REALTORS®. Median sales price also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Unemployment rates, number of residents working down in Northwest Indiana
Unemployment rates are down in Northwest Indiana, but so is the number of people working. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.5 percent in July to 5.2 percent in August, according to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate went from 3.7 to 3.2 percent.
Indiana among 5 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022
Used home sales slowed for the seventh consecutive month in August, while mortgage rates in the U.S reached their highest levels since 2008.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition
Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
Inside Indiana Business
Nominations open for ‘Coolest Thing’ contest
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is calling all Hoosier manufacturers to enter its annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest. Nominations for the contest, which aims to highlight innovative goods and services produced in Indiana, will be accepted through October 20, and voting will begin October 24. To participate in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Inflation forcing many, including SNAP users, to make hard choices
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those using the SNAP program have had to endure some recent changes. In May, additional emergency SNAP benefits went away...but with the rise of inflation, for some families the regular SNAP benefits are not enough. SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known...
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
thefreshtoast.com
Indiana Lawmakers Divided Over Marijuana Legalization Ahead Of 2023 Session
Earlier this year, regulators in Indiana agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of cannabis is required before taking any legislative action. Now, lawmakers have moved from words to deeds. On Tuesday, the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services hosted a...
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
warricknews.com
Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants
Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
Inside Indiana Business
Winners named in Elevate Nexus pitch competition
Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures has announced the winners of its annual Elevate Nexus Statewide Pitch Competition. Five Hoosier startups were awarded a total of $320,000 in pre-seed and seed funding to further grow their businesses. A total of 16 startups pitched their ideas to a panel of judges last month. Three...
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a Monroe County Judge reversed Indiana's new abortion law, granting the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in Indiana.
Comments / 0