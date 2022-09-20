Read full article on original website
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
France: No nation can stay 'indifferent' on Ukraine war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — French President Emanuel Macron admonished countries Tuesday not to stay neutral about condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine as he declared that Moscow’s invasion amounts to a new form of imperialism. Speaking to the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders, Macron also insisted that any negotiation to end the more than six-month-old war can succeed only “if Ukraine’s sovereignty is respected, its territory liberated and its security protected.” The war in Ukraine — and its effects on food prices, fuel costs, Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and the larger context of tensions between Russia and the West — is looming over the annual gathering of presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other dignitaries. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has yet had its turn to speak during the nearly weeklong series of speeches. Macron made the war the centerpiece of his speech, arguing that the conflict threatens to usher in a world where “the security and sovereignty of everyone no longer depends on a balance of strength, on the strength of alliances, but rather that of armed groups and militias.”
Ukraine war – live: Russia-held territories hold referendum today to break away from Kyiv
Four Russia-backed territories in Ukraine, amounting to around 15 per cent of the besieged country, will kick-start referendums today to break away from Kyiv amid condemnation from western countries.The referendums, denounced as a Moscow-led “sham” by the world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this week, will run from today to Tuesday, following which the Kremlin is expected to announce the annexation of the territories into the Russian federation. Analysts fear Russia will then use this to justify an escalation in its military offensive against Ukraine.One day after Vladimir Putin announced the partial military mobilisation of men in...
BBC
Ukraine war: A village celebrates Russian retreat
A Christmas tree wrapped in suspicious looking wires grows on the lawn near an abandoned village building. It is dangerous to go closer - you can come across a mine anywhere here. So we look through our camera lenses. False alarm. The wires are not explosives, but the remains of...
Ukraine War Will 'Break Up' Modern Russia: Retired U.S. General
The ongoing war in Ukraine and its aftermath may result in the end of modern Russia as the world knows it, according to one retired U.S. general. Speaking to Newsweek, Ben Hodges, who was the commanding general of United States Army Europe, stressed the importance of being prepared for the potential "break up" of Russia "as it looks today."
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The people are afraid’
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Finally, a courageous Russian soldier tells all about the war against Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev is a 33-year-old paratrooper who wrote an explosive memoir, “Zov” (Call), that appeared in early August. Filatyev exposes the war as an act of Russian aggression, shows that most Russian soldiers are hungry, dirty and demoralized, and savagely criticizes the Russian generals and officers. His exposé rings true, if only because it is identical to the one proffered by Ukrainian and Western policymakers, journalists, analysts and generals.
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Putin claims Russia has not lost anything as a result of the war in Ukraine—and instead says the West is failing as Asia rises to claim the future
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, 2022. Almost seven months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country has not lost anything from the grinding war and the resulting confrontation with the West. In a...
‘They won’t invade, will they?’ Fears rise in Russian city that Ukraine war could cross border
The war has become impossible to ignore in Belgorod, southern Russia, just miles from the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian counterattack now roam the streets. Air defences boom out overhead several times a day. The city is once again filled with refugees. And, at the border, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers stand within sight of each other.
Watch ‘panicking’ Russians fall off tank before it crashes into a tree during humiliating retreat in Ukraine
THIS is the shocking moment Russian troops fall off a speeding tank before it crashes into a tree during a humiliating retreat in Ukraine. Drone footage shows multiple Kremlin soldiers hurtling off the out-of-control tank in Kharkiv as Ukraine continue their 30-mile advance into Russian occupied areas. Moments after Vladimir...
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Soldiers took her husband at gunpoint after the Ukraine invasion. Months later she learned he was in Russia.
BUCHA, Ukraine — With machine guns trained on them, Natalia Kulakivska had just a few seconds to say goodbye to Yevhen Hurianov, her husband of 16 years. She dropped down on the patio of the family house and they locked eyes as almost 20 Russian soldiers forced him to his knees.
Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine began voting Friday on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab. Russian news agencies reported that the voting process began on Friday at 0500 GMT. Earlier, TASS said the balloting in the four regions would be untraditional.
Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
PARIS (AP) — Breaking the rules by taking a deep drag of his cigarette in a Paris airport washroom, the fugitive paratrooper rips his Russian passport in two and tosses it in the toilet, along with his military ID. It is Pavel Filatiev’s last act of defiance before turning his back on his country forever. Filatiev accuses the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of sheer incompetence and corruption, chronicling what he’s seen in his online book “ZOV” — the three letters inscribed on many Russian trucks and tanks that also means “call” in Russian — as in a call to arms. The 34 year-old said he harbored doubts even before his army unit took part in the invasion of Ukraine and helped capture Kherson in the first days of the war. The son of a soldier, he served in Chechnya when he was just out of his teens. He knew there wasn’t supposed to be any rust on his machine and that his uniform wouldn’t protect him much against the winter cold.
Russian soldiers refused to complete their duty and expressed 'moral exhaustion,' and 'worsening' of health in 10 letters left behind in Izium, Ukraine, The Washington Post reported
Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Izium on September 9 after months of Russian occupation. In their hasty retreat, Russian soldiers left behind letters and other belongings, per WaPo report. Letters provide a glimpse of the physical and mental toll the war is placing on Russian soldiers. About 10 days...
BBC
Ukraine war: Video appears to show queues at Russia-Georgia border
Sped-up footage appears to show large queues of cars at a checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border. Russia's President Putin announced a partial mobilisation of troops on Wednesday. The order to mobilise 300,000 more Russians with military experience has also sparked protests in Russian cities. Moscow has already begun implementing its...
BBC
Ukraine war: Britons held by Russian forces reunite with family
Five British nationals captured by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine have returned to the UK. Aiden Aslin, John Harding, Dylan Healy, Andrew Hill and Shaun Pinner have now been reunited with their families. Ten detainees, including the five Britons, were released after Saudi Arabia said it had brokered an exchange between...
Five Britons captured by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine ‘return to the UK’
Five Britons captured in Ukraine by pro-Russian forces have returned to the UK, it has been reported, after being released on Wednesday. It is understood John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were set free alongside Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin. Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting began Friday in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said. The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams without any legal force, are seen as a step toward annexing the territories by Russia. The votes are being held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The vote, which asks residents if they want their regions to be part of Russia, is certain to go Moscow’s way. That would give Russia the pretext to claim that attempts by Ukrainian forces to regain control are attacks on Russia itself, dramatically escalating the seven-month war.
