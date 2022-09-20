Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Motley Fool
My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Demand for Snowflake's data management tools is booming. Apple's investors have larger dividends headed their way.
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today
The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike spooked Carvana investors. Rising interest rates will result in higher spending costs for potential customers.
Motley Fool
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
MercadoLibre has an enormous opportunity in its markets. It's been profitable during most quarters and used its cash to scale.
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Motley Fool
Should You Still Buy Ethereum?
The Merge moved Ethereum to proof of stake, but that won't make it faster or cheaper. Sharding will help Ethereum scale and is set to arrive sometime in 2023.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030
Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
This Popular Crypto Could Double in Value in 2023
Innovation in areas ranging from NFTs to Web3 could propel Polygon to triple-digit gains next year.
FOXBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying
Shopify completed a 10-for-1 stock split in June, and Alphabet followed with a 20-for-1 split in July. Money manager Jim Simons started a position in Shopify in the second quarter. Money manager Chris Hohn added to his stake in Alphabet in the second quarter.
Motley Fool
This Under-the-Radar Chip Stock Is Up 30% in the Last 12 Months. Is It a Buy?
Wolfspeed is a company in transformation after divesting its lighting business last year. Its aim now is to serve high-growth areas like EVs, renewable energy, and mobile networking. While the business is growing fast, the stock is priced at a premium right now.
Motley Fool
Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?
Shopify's management transition could mean big changes to the company's business and financial approach. Sales growth has significantly slowed over the past year.
Motley Fool
Why Target Stock Inched Higher Today
TD Bank will continue to issue RedCard co-branded credit cards for Target. RedCard customers shop more at Target than do non-card holders.
Motley Fool
Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?
Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
Motley Fool
Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?
MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America's e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade.
Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More In Wealth In 2022 Than The Value Of Uber
One of the most well-known CEOs is having a rough year, with the stock of the company he founded losing more than half its value since the beginning of 2022. Here’s a look at how Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms META, has seen his wealth erode.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today
Nvidia announced some new graphics chips -- and some new prices -- this week. Consumers are wondering why prices are so high, and Nvidia's CEO is blaming the collapse of Moore's Law.
