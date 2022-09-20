Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
With new app 'Impact,' Ron Howard hopes to create even for opportunities in Georgia's film industry
ATLANTA — From his start on television series such as "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Happy Days" to directing Oscar-winning films such as "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind," Ron Howard is no stranger to the work it takes to put together a great piece of entertainment. It takes...
Kemp to use $30 million in COVID relief funds to fight housing insecurity
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside Future Fund...
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
CBS 46
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
WMAZ
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 2020-CV-1753 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CONYERS Petitioner-Condemnor, v. That Tract or Parcel of Land Land Lying and Being In Land Lot 272 of the 16th District, Rockdale County, Georgia, consisting of 0.237 acres of land and known as 0 Veal Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012, Rockdale County Tax Parcel No. C100020003 Respondent-Condemnee. CITATION Said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners, and users of way and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the O.C.G.A. §8-3-31 et seq. and §22-2-1 et seq., providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county or municipality of such State, as follows: That the above styled case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described was filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2020. That, in accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Petitioner-Condemnor has prayed the Court for said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above-set-forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of Rockdale County Superior Court to file a response within sixty (60) days of the date of this Order. That, in accordance with O.C.G.A. §22-2-112, if the condemnee, or any of the condemnees, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation of $12,400.00 deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of this Citation, but not later than 10 calendar days from the service of the award , plus three additional calendar days for mailing of the award, as provided for in O.C.G.A. §22-2-112(a) to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. Said property, as this affected, is described as follows: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 272 of the 16th District, City of Conyers, Rockdale County, Georgia and being more particularly described as follows: To Reach the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING commence at an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap at the northerly most point of the mitered intersection of the southerly Right-of Way of Taylor Street and Easterly Right-of-Way of Dogwood Drive; Thence running along the Right-of-Way of Taylor Street (20 to centerline at this point) South 40° 08' 00" East a distance of 95.40 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 40° 08' 00" East a distance of 49.08 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 41° 29' 04" East a distance of 252.84 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 60.24 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 57.41 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 45° 47' 20" East a distance of 95.14 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence South 06° 56' 34" East a distance of 6.52 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap on the westerly Right-of-Way of Veal Street (20 to centerline at this point) and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing along said Right-of-Way South 06° 56' 34" East a distance of 140.85 feet; thence running along a curve to the left an arc length of 34.74 feet, (said curve having a radius of 738.01 feet, with a chord bearing of South 10° 48' 54" East, and a chord length of 34.73 feet) to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap ; thence leaving said Right-of-Way South 74° 12' 51" West a distance of 107.33 feet to an iron pin found 5/8 inch rebar; thence North 15° 33' 24" East a distance of 105.18 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap; thence North 26° 50' 48" East a distance of 114.10 feet to an iron pin set 1/2 inch rebar and cap and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, Said tract contains 0.237 Acres (10,330 Square Feet). This 6th day of September, 2022. CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA /s/ Andrea Chenault DEPUTY CLERK 905-81528 9/21 28 2022.
Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
A metro Atlanta attorney who ran over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes was convicted of murder charge...
WRDW-TV
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
fox5atlanta.com
Cameras catch lawn equipment thieves
A landscaper is out thousands of dollars after thieves went into his garage and stole his tools. He thinks landscapers across metro Atlanta are being targeted.
Doctors warn that STDs are on the rise in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Sexually-transmitted diseases are on the rise, and the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the problem is only going to get worse. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the CDC headquarters on Wednesday, where doctors said people who paused a lot of doctor visits during the pandemic are just now catching up on checkups and screenings.
Jury to decide fate of Atlanta attorney accused of running over, killing real estate investor
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Jury deliberations are underway in the murder trial of a metro Atlanta attorney accused of running over a real estate investor, 60-year-old Hamid Jahangard following a dispute over a golf ball. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was the only TV reporter in court for closing arguments....
New polls put Walker and Kemp in lead for Georgia midterm race
ATLANTA (WSAV) — New poll numbers by Emerson College show that the gubernatorial race has Governor Kemp with a 4-point lead over Stacey Abrams—48 to 44 percent. In the Senate race, Republican candidate Herschel Walker holds a 2-point lead over incumbent Raphael Warnock—46 to 44 percent. Walker holds a sizable 58 to 24 percent lead […]
WJCL
Does Gov. Kemp support an emergency contraception ban? Secret recording raises questions
ATLANTA — A secretly recorded conversation with Gov. Brian Kemp at a UGA tailgate last week has some democratic lawmakers outraged. "We are here today because once again, Georgia women are anxious and angry," Sen. Elena Parent said in a press conference Monday. "Brian Kemp has already banned abortion...
Here’s how many people should have their student loans forgiven in Georgia
ATLANTA — The White House is out with a state-by-state breakdown of how many people should have all or part of their student loans forgiven. President Joe Biden announced the plan in August. It will forgive as much as $20,000 of student loan debt for millions of Americans. Nearly...
