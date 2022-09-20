Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
2 Glenwood suspects arrested on Mills County warrants
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of warrant arrests from earlier this week in unrelated incidents. Glenwood Police say 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Mills County warrant. Neppl was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety...
kmaland.com
Montgomery County suspect arrested on Clarke County warrant
(Red Oak-Osceola) -- A suspect was arrested in Montgomery County on a Clarke County warrant Monday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Anthony Tyler Jones was arrested shortly after 8:35 p.m. on a Clarke County warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief. Jones was held at the Montgomery County...
hamburgreporter.com
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the following arrests from Sept. 4 to 18: Ralph Blackey, 50, of Sidney, was arrested Sept. 18 on suspicion of public intoxication. Blake Tobin, 34, of Sidney, was arrested Sept. 18 on suspicion of domestic abuse (third offense), interference with official acts, and possession of a controlled substance.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
KETV.com
Omaha man sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County judge gives an Omaha man a month in jail for his role in a deadly motorcycle crash. The judge sentenced Mark Simmons on a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide. Simmons pulled out in front of 34-year-old Pedro Flores last October near...
doniphanherald.com
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked for assault
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado was arrested shortly after 8:25 p.m. for domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Delgado's arrest follows an investigation after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 8:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Red Oak.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10. 9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
kmaland.com
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants. Daniel Charles Meggison, 39, of Malvern, was arrested Monday on a warrant for Harassment 1st and Interference with Official Acts. Bond was set at $2,300. Breeanne May Fallin, 37, of Corning, was arrested Monday on a warrant...
Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Traffic and Drug Possession Charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Council Bluffs man following a traffic stop early this morning. Officers conducted the traffic stop at Highway 48 and Ratliff Road at 1:40 a.m. During the investigation, Police arrested the driver, 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago, for driving under suspension, possessing drug paraphernalia, OWI 1st, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Officers transported Desantiago to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
WOWT
Californians arrested after Douglas County Sheriff’s find 90 lbs of marijuana
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Californians after discovering about 90 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tadeo Torres-Velasquez and Juan Lopez-Alvarez were arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana. A K-9 unit sergeant stopped a car for speeding at...
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado on Tuesday evening for domestic abuse assault, impeding air or blood flow. Officers transported the Red Oak man to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
News Channel Nebraska
Louisville woman sentenced for federal meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Cass County woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court on a meth-related conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 43-year-old Julie Wilkening, of Louisville, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. After her release from prison,...
