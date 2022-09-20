(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.

