Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain
A former Premier League midfielder has stated his opinion that Christian Eriksen should be handed the Manchester United captaincy.
'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Picked For Portugal's Starting Eleven At World Cup
In a recent analysis of Portugal's best players by a major news source, Liverpool's Diogo Jota was picked as a sure starter. Who he will play alongside on the forward line might surprise a few.
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
‘A few more years’ – Jose Mourinho opens up on retirement after ex-Chelsea and Man Utd boss’ 22 years in management
ROMA boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he still has "a few more years" left in him before he calls time on his career after 22 years in management. The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham gaffer has stated "nothing has changed" in his quest to claim silverware. Mourinho is on...
Race for the Champions League: Atalanta could replace Juventus in the top four
Juventus is struggling this season, and it could lead to disastrous consequences at the end of the campaign. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of the term, and it could even get worse if they don’t return to winning ways soon. These are early days in...
Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal AXES Tim Krul from Netherlands squad for ‘refusing to take part in penalty tests’
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has AXED veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland's World Cup squad. Krul, who has been a regular in the squad since his debut in 2011, was omitted from the 25-man shortlist ahead of his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Belgium.
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Transfer rumours: Boehly angry at Chelsea's Tchouameni miss; Busquets to leave Barcelona
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Aurelien Tchouameni, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans and more.
Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses
ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
Koeman Provides a Key Detail on Wijnaldum’s Decision to Snub Barcelona for PSG in 2021
The 2021 summer transfer window was filled with surprise moves after another, including former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s decision to snub Barcelona in favor of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Even as there was much speculation that Wijnaldum would end up reuniting with former Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman at Barca, he decided to instead join PSG on a free transfer deal.
'Come to Udinese!': Italian club send a cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Serie A side after their flying start to the season... as they jokingly offer the Man United star a way out of Old Trafford on social media
Udinese have cheekily asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club in a post on social media. The Friulian side currently sit third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points in their opening seven games thanks to five wins a draw - and were hoping to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign by jokingly asking the United star to sign for them.
Video – Enjoy Zidane’s elegant one-touch football
Between 1996 and 2006, Zinedine Zidane was arguably the best midfielder on the planet. The French genius possessed an unparalleled touch. The official Champions League Twitter account recalled some of the attacking midfielder’s best one-touches in the competition from his stints at Juventus and Real Madrid. This includes a...
Manchester United Signing Target On Joining Chelsea Following Potter's Arrival At Stamford Bridge
Looking back to the summer transfer window there was a given moment when Manchester United was lacking a holding Midfielder and was thinking about Frenkie De Jong.
