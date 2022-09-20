ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Daily Mail

'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Sports
FOX Sports

Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
Yardbarker

Koeman Provides a Key Detail on Wijnaldum’s Decision to Snub Barcelona for PSG in 2021

The 2021 summer transfer window was filled with surprise moves after another, including former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s decision to snub Barcelona in favor of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Even as there was much speculation that Wijnaldum would end up reuniting with former Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman at Barca, he decided to instead join PSG on a free transfer deal.
Daily Mail

'Come to Udinese!': Italian club send a cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Serie A side after their flying start to the season... as they jokingly offer the Man United star a way out of Old Trafford on social media

Udinese have cheekily asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club in a post on social media. The Friulian side currently sit third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points in their opening seven games thanks to five wins a draw - and were hoping to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign by jokingly asking the United star to sign for them.
Yardbarker

Video – Enjoy Zidane’s elegant one-touch football

Between 1996 and 2006, Zinedine Zidane was arguably the best midfielder on the planet. The French genius possessed an unparalleled touch. The official Champions League Twitter account recalled some of the attacking midfielder’s best one-touches in the competition from his stints at Juventus and Real Madrid. This includes a...
