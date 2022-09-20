ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance

Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Depression#Open Waters#Wpbf 25 News
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters eye tropical system now in the Caribbean Sea

Hurricane season is at its peak with two named storms and three tropical systems Atlantic — including a system that forecast models continue to show is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave now in the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing showers and thunderstorms, and winds ahead...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up

Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
ENVIRONMENT
Toni Koraza

Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Fiona Becomes 6th Storm of Season as It Forms Over Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, with some pockets of dry air in the tropical storm's path. It is expected to unleash rains in Caribbean Islands. According to AccuWeather's news reports, Tropical Storm Fiona, which is now the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy