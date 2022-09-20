Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Tropical Storm Fiona forecasted to bring heavy rains to areas south of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to...
Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona’s timing and impact zones
There are tropical storm alerts for the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona makes its move. TODAY’s Al Roker has the latest forecast.Sept. 16, 2022.
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Forecasters watch Earl and Danielle, tropical storm watch issued in Bermuda
Forecasters are watching four systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which formed Tuesday night ahead of forecaster’s predictions. None of the storms are currently a threat to Florida or the United States, models show. Newly-formed Hurricane Earl was nearly 500 miles south of Bermuda. moving north at 6...
Forecasters eye tropical system now in the Caribbean Sea
Hurricane season is at its peak with two named storms and three tropical systems Atlantic — including a system that forecast models continue to show is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave now in the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing showers and thunderstorms, and winds ahead...
Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Tropical Storm Fiona Becomes 6th Storm of Season as It Forms Over Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, with some pockets of dry air in the tropical storm's path. It is expected to unleash rains in Caribbean Islands. According to AccuWeather's news reports, Tropical Storm Fiona, which is now the...
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona's center is approaching Guadeloupe and tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical depression could form in Atlantic this week, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters say a tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean this week after thunderstorm activity increased in the overnight hours within a wave they have been watching for several days. The wave was located just under 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles early Wednesday morning, according to...
Tropical Storm Fiona Formed in the Atlantic, and Is on a Path Towards Puerto Rico
Numerous tropical communities are preparing for the worst after the National Hurricane Center (NHC) alerted several islands of an impending tropical storm that formed in the Atlantic, known as Tropical Storm Fiona. The storm was heading west from the Leeward Islands during the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, bringing high winds, tumultuous waves, and torrential rain.
