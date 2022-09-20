Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Truck safety lobby pressures DOT on crash prevention
Truck safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to act faster to prevent deaths resulting from large truck crashes, following new data compiled from federal sources. The one-page report, released by the Truck Safety Coalition, ranks the 12 states with the highest fatality rates and overall deaths, based on...
NHTSA Estimates Show First Decline In US Traffic Deaths Since 2020
This is despite the increase in vehicle miles traveled during the first half of 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has released essential traffic data for the first half of 2022. The data set involves early estimates of traffic fatalities, which show an interesting trend, especially during the latter months of this year's half.
US News and World Report
U.S. Traffic Deaths in First Half of 2022 Hit 16-Year High
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. traffic deaths rose 0.5% in the first half of 2022 to 20,175, the highest number killed in the period since 2006, according to an early estimate released by U.S. regulators. Traffic deaths have jumped after pandemic lockdowns ended as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior. The National...
All new cars should check drivers for alcohol use, feds say
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of...
U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study
This study shows the U.S. States with the absolute drivers. So which states are they in. Let's find out. The post U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
California crash that killed 9 spurs call for new cars to detect drunken drivers
An investigation into a New Year's Day crash in Avenal, California, in 2021 that killed nine people — including seven children — has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for an alcohol-impairment detection system to be installed in all new cars. The NTSB, which investigates the...
Nissan Issues Stop-Sale On New Z Over Safety Concerns
After the 370Z overstayed its welcome by a few years, Nissan finally has a new sports car on sale. The new Nissan Z arrived in America recently, and while enthusiasts will no doubt be clamoring to get their hands on one, there are a few early stumbling blocks. The first one is pretty obvious, that being exorbitant dealer markups. Some of these markups go all the way up to $50,000, making a mockery of the attractive base price.
Nissan recalls over 200,000 vehicles due to roll-away risk
Nissan Titan and Frontier owners should be aware of the company’s latest recall.
