Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

Merchants & Music Fest expands to two days; Dylan Scott & Idol winner star

The Merchants & Music Festival in Fort Thomas’s Tower Park is back for 2022, and it’s expanded to two days. The free event features food, beer, art and more from local vendors, kids’ activities and, of course, live music. In fact, it’s now the largest music festival in Northern Kentucky with 13 bands playing on two stages.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAL

University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap

CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says, but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest

The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
linknky.com

Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour

The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
MONROE, OH
wvxu.org

The Beechmont Connector opens today, and more trail news that will leave bike enthusiasts spinning

Greater Cincinnati's biking landscape is poised to change dramatically over the coming months. The Beechmont Connector — tying Cincinnati to a network of statewide trails — opens today. There are plans to build bike lanes on the rest of Central Parkway, Linn Street and elsewhere. And preparations are underway to continue Wasson Way's progress into Uptown.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something Sept. 20-26

Celebrate the first week of fall by getting out in the city and doing something new. Whether it’s crafts, comics or food, there is something for everyone in Cincinnati this week. Sept. 21: Crafting Day. UC International and UC International Partners and Leaders is hosting Crafting Day in TUC,...
CINCINNATI, OH

