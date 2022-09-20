Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
'The Office,' 'Anchorman' star David Koechner to perform in Cincinnati next weekend
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — "The Office" and "Anchorman" star David Koechner is coming to Cincinnati next weekend. The actor and comedian will be headlining the Liberty Funny Bone from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. As a tribute to his role on "The Office," Koechner will put fans to the...
linknky.com
Merchants & Music Fest expands to two days; Dylan Scott & Idol winner star
The Merchants & Music Festival in Fort Thomas’s Tower Park is back for 2022, and it’s expanded to two days. The free event features food, beer, art and more from local vendors, kids’ activities and, of course, live music. In fact, it’s now the largest music festival in Northern Kentucky with 13 bands playing on two stages.
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
This weekend is full of fun activities, from the start of Halloween Haunt to the Newport Oktoberfest and Cincinnati Comic Expo.
Chrissy Teigen Wants to Know Where to Eat in Cincinnati and We Have Some Recommendations
Yeah, some may involve Cincinnati-style chili.
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
WLWT 5
Watch: Cincinnati gym owner, world-ranked martial artist bringing MMA tournament to Queen City
CINCINNATI — Robby Malof, one of the best jiu-jitsu athletes in the world, joined WLWT at 4 to discuss an upcoming fighting championship hosted by his gym, Limitless. The event, Limitless FC, will feature 12 matches including six cage grappling matches and six cage kickboxing matches. Malof is hoping...
dayton.com
Area resident to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’: ‘I came home a different person’
Mindy Shea, an executive chef from Carlisle living in West Chester, is competing on Season 21 of “Hell’s Kitchen” Battle of the Ages, premiering Thursday, Sept. 29 on FOX. Looking back on where she was two years ago, she told Dayton.com she never would have thought she...
WGAL
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says, but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
Read Ready Covington Fall Festival Saturday to feature full slate of family-friendly games, activities
A petting zoo. Interactive games. A touch-a-truck. And plenty of prizes. Families will find all that and more at Read Ready Covington’s Early Childhood Fall Festival at 4293 Winston Ave. on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, where learning will happen alongside an array of fun activities. The Early...
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour
The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
WKRC
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
wvxu.org
The Beechmont Connector opens today, and more trail news that will leave bike enthusiasts spinning
Greater Cincinnati's biking landscape is poised to change dramatically over the coming months. The Beechmont Connector — tying Cincinnati to a network of statewide trails — opens today. There are plans to build bike lanes on the rest of Central Parkway, Linn Street and elsewhere. And preparations are underway to continue Wasson Way's progress into Uptown.
Fox 19
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
How Cincinnati played a key role in turning tide during World War II
Tri-state men and women played key role in turning the tide during World War II and helping win the war.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something Sept. 20-26
Celebrate the first week of fall by getting out in the city and doing something new. Whether it’s crafts, comics or food, there is something for everyone in Cincinnati this week. Sept. 21: Crafting Day. UC International and UC International Partners and Leaders is hosting Crafting Day in TUC,...
