ISP: Teens arrested after being clocked going 111 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake guns in vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Jackson County Wednesday morning after Indiana State Police reportedly caught them going more than 110 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake firearms in the vehicle. Around 10 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Acura on I-65 South near the Seymour exit. State Police say the […]
wbiw.com
Man destroys inside of a home, resists officers and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call at 8:36 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman in the 300 block of Farmer Street. The caller said 43-year-old David Johnson was at the home and the caller was worried about...
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff's deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
WLKY.com
Teens arrested in Seymour after driving 111 mph, police say
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Seymour on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Indiana State Police said they stopped a car driving 111 mph in a 70 mph zone around 10 a.m. When they investigated the incident further, police said they found the driver had an alcoholic beverage and a "look-a-like" marijuana substance.
wbiw.com
Arrest made in the murder of Lisha Branum
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Lisha "Lee" Ann Branum, 58, of Seymour. The investigation began on November 10, 2021, after the Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call reporting Branum had been found deceased in her home near the 400 block West of County Road 1050 North. Branun died from a gunshot wound. Crime scene technicians from the sheriff's department and Indiana State Police responded to process the scene.
wdrb.com
Inmate dies at Metro Corrections despite life-saving attempts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at Louisville Metro Corrections. According to a news release from Maj. Darrell Goodlett, it happened around 3:10 a.m. Sept. 22. Corrections officers discovered an inmate "had attempted suicide by hanging." Officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
wbiw.com
Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty's Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after report of breaking and entering in progress
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Mitchell Police officers received a call about a breaking and entering occurring at 268 Barlett Drive in Mitchell. Police then received information that 42-year-old Steven Stroud was possibly in the shed. The first officer on the scene went to the...
wamwamfm.com
Drug Use Reported at Jasper Walmart Parking Lot
Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and a male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners were located in the Arby's parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby's parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart. The male and female were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
wbiw.com
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
wbiw.com
Man flees the scene of an accident and is arrested
FAYETTEVILLE – A Williams man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 964 Fayetteville Williams Road at 5:22 p.m. According to police, one driver told police the other driver had fled the scene. The male told police that 43-year-old David...
Wave 3
Man busted for trying to use counterfeit bills had over 100 fake $20s
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after trying to use counterfeit $20 bills to buy merchandise at two St. Matthews stores. Rommell Eugene Hudson, Jr., 33, of Milpitas, California, was arrested by St. Matthews police on 107 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. His arrest...
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
wbiw.com
Two men arrested after man found walking in yards with a loaded rifle, police find meth and weapons
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the 1910 block of 17th Street at 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th after a report of a male walking in backyards while possessing a firearm. Officers detained Evan Wood, 32, of Bedford, who was found outside...
