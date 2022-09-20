Tennessee doctors are used to defending themselves against malpractice suits. A new legal group could help them with criminal abortion charges.

On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that establishes a framework for a temporary transition of power for the highest elected official in the state. If approved, the amendment would be invoked if the governor is temporarily incapacitated and unable to perform his or her duties, most likely due to a medical emergency. Tennessee is the only state that does not have a provision in its state constitution to address this issue.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO