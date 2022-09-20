Tennessee doctors are used to defending themselves against malpractice suits. A new legal group could help them with criminal abortion charges.

There were, on average, 10k abortions performed in Tennessee each year. Let's be underestimating using 2500 unwanted babies from that 10k a year number. There is no infrastructure anymore to care for these babies statewide. Each county is responsible for each baby. Each baby, on average, will require $98k in services. A baby not needing specialized care will be cheaper but a premature birth coupled with birth defects or addiction will cost considerably more. Needed are facilities, doctors, nurses medications, formula, appreciate clothing, diapers and a list a mile long of the things a baby needs. Nowhere in the state has facilities, outside of a hospital, or prepared services to deal with this wave of babies coming......and again every year, year after year. Where's all of this money coming from? Maybe the Supreme Court will pay for it!
I wonder how many doctors TN will lose because of this law. There won't be enough of them to deliver these babies or provide prenatal and post partum care.
I wonder if they will even see high risk pregnant woman, which put them not wanting to treat them.
