‘Extremely heartbreaking incident’: Safe full of family mementos stolen, $10,000 reward offered

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A safe full of family mementos, firearms, money and more was stolen from a Smith County residence last week.

The family is offering $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the case.

Sheriff Larry Smith said the following were in the stolen safe:

Firearms

A Rolex watch

Two wedding rings

1984 Baylor class ring with emeralds and small diamonds

Numerous James Avery items

Cash

According to Smith, the items carry a huge sentimental value to the family, since most of the stolen property belonged to each other’s deceased spouse. A wedding ring was to be given to one of the children upon their marriage. Several birthday cards were given by the deceased gather to his children were also in the safe.

Smith said this is “an extremely heartbreaking incident that has occurred to this blended family who have both lost former spouses. We ask that you please get the word out to as many as possible to help solve this cowardly and heinous crime.”



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.