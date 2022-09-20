ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

‘Extremely heartbreaking incident’: Safe full of family mementos stolen, $10,000 reward offered

By Sharon Raissi
 2 days ago

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A safe full of family mementos, firearms, money and more was stolen from a Smith County residence last week.

The family is offering $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the case.

Sheriff Larry Smith said the following were in the stolen safe:

  • Firearms
  • A Rolex watch
  • Two wedding rings
  • 1984 Baylor class ring with emeralds and small diamonds
  • Numerous James Avery items
  • Cash

According to Smith, the items carry a huge sentimental value to the family, since most of the stolen property belonged to each other’s deceased spouse. A wedding ring was to be given to one of the children upon their marriage. Several birthday cards were given by the deceased gather to his children were also in the safe.

Smith said this is “an extremely heartbreaking incident that has occurred to this blended family who have both lost former spouses. We ask that you please get the word out to as many as possible to help solve this cowardly and heinous crime.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

