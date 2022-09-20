ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
The US Sun

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
The Independent

First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
UPI News

Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
CBS Sacramento

Video shows passenger punching flight attendant on Mexico-to-L.A. flight

A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight from Mexico to Los Angeles was taken into custody after the plane landed Wednesday, CBS Los Angeles reports.The carrier said in a statement that the incident happened on Flight 377 from San José del Cabo to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).The FBI, which is handling the investigation since the alleged assault happened in-flight, said 33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le, of Westminster, California, was detained on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, a federal offense. Video taken by a passenger, Barrie Livingstone,...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Fixes Something Passengers Didn't Like

During the pandemic, canceled cruises happened from March 2020 through well into the summer of 2021. Even as some cruise ships came back in July 2021, the full Royal Caribbean International (RCL) fleet had not returned, so cancelations remained common. Even during the darkest days when the Centers for Disease...
