50 Cent Celebrates The End Of His Starz Contract: “No Hard Feelings… I’m Out”

C urtis “ 50 Cent ” Jackson is excited to reach the end of his long-term deal with cable network Starz. In June 2014, the media mogul launched his successful Power franchise with the streaming platform. However, despite there allegedly being “no hard feelings” on his end, Fiddy is ready to take his services somewhere else.

Last November, Jackson was fed up with Starz after a special episode of Black Mafia Family that featured Eminem was aired prematurely. Jackson was furious and vented his frustrations on social media, even threatening to buy the company at one point. “Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast… They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore,” he wrote.

But instead, Jackson clearly decided to work through to the end of the contract and not renew it. Per the latest news from Deadline , “[he] is believed to be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his [media entertainment company] G-Unit Film & Television.”

50 Cent’s departure comes seven months after Power creator Courtney Kemp spoke on why she broke away from Starz as well. “I am now working at Netflix and developing new shows,” she said during an Instagram Live session in February. “It was time, it was time for me to move on and do something else.”

“It wasn’t writing, it wasn’t creating, it was all this pressure and I didn’t want to do it anymore,” she added. “I have to be honest with you, I didn’t want to do that, I wanted to make stuff up, I’m a writer. At some point you do have to think about self care and now that I’m at Netflix I get to come up with new stories.”

Starz has made no comment yet on the end of its deal with 50 Cent. But news of Jackson’s new home for BMF , the Power universe, and his many other creations is reportedly on the horizon.

