20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
Tree Hugger
Researchers Create 'Treasure Map' of All the World's Ants
They’re tiny but mighty, but where exactly are they?. Researchers went looking for all the ants in the world. They created a bit of a treasure map, using technology to locate these tiny creatures with a focus on conservation. Ants are invertebrates, which are species that lack a backbone...
Phys.org
Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth
When an undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, its watery blast was huge and unusual—and scientists are still trying to understand its impacts. The volcano, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, shot millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
Termites work through wood faster when it’s hotter out
An Asian subterranean wood-feeding termite (Coptotermes gestroi). These insects might play a greater role in the carbon cycle as climate warms. Thomas ChouvencThe new findings shed light on how significant termites could be in the carbon cycle as the climate shifts.
Phys.org
Study of how far pollen travels in atmosphere reveals new insights into causes of urban hay fever
Published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, a five-year study analyzed the atmosphere over the Amazon Rainforest to track the height and distance that hay fever-causing particles like pollen and fungi can travel. The research was carried out using the 300-metr-high Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Brazil, giving scientists...
A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida
Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
Could painting eyes on cows’ rumps cut human wildlife conflict?
An ambitious project of painting spots that resemble eyes on the backsides of cattle to scare predators has been rolled out in villages bordering Maasai Mara National Game Reserve.The new anti-predator trick is part of a study set to run for six months to determine the effectiveness of painting eye spots to create the perception that the predator has been seen by the prey, making them abandon the hunt.The study, which is currently being undertaken in Nkoilale sub-location, is an innovative collaboration between Enkaretoni Community-based organisation and Nature Kenya, a conservation organisation. The artificial eye spots are expected to deter...
Phys.org
Invasive reptile and amphibian species are causing billions of dollars in damages globally
Economic growth and globalization have connected the world's most distant places. Rapid trade and transport have boosted economic growth globally, but not without consequences: many species have been introduced to new regions, far from where they evolved. Alien species are those introduced by humans to regions outside their natural range....
Hundreds of Bird Species Face Extinction Due to Trade: Scientists
Almost 500 species, most living in the tropics, are vulnerable due to their unique and desirable appearance.
Houseplant Problems: What to Do About Yellow Leaves on Plants
The appearance of yellow leaves on plants can happen for a variety of reasons. Perhaps your trendy green babies received an overabundance of sunlight, not enough sunlight, too much water or fertilizer, or even fell victim to garden pests or one too many cold drafts. The list of potentials can go on and on. What's more, diagnosing why your plant has yellowing leaves can be tricky since yellow leaves can mean different things for different plant varieties.
Phys.org
Researchers use rare-earth metals in alloy powders to produce green, eye-catching sparklers
Sparklers can be a lot of fun—glimmering, fizzing and spitting out arcs of light from handheld sticks or tubes on the ground. But the metals that they're usually made with limit what the sparks can look like. Now, researchers in ACS Omega report that rare-earth metals in alloy powders can produce flashes that shift from golden to green and continuously branch.
The Weather Channel
How To Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive
Editor Note: A version of this article originally appeared in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. A recent poll found that only one-third of Americans felt very confident that they could keep a new houseplant alive for six months. Another third thought it “somewhat likely” that they could, while the final third either didn’t know or were fairly sure the theoretical plant would die under their care.
worldanimalnews.com
World Animal Protection Reveals The Harsh Impact On Our Planet From The Factory Farming Of Pigs & Chickens For Their Meat
A new research report commissioned by World Animal Protection, titled, Climate Change and Cruelty, has revealed the true impact of factory farming on our planet, finding that ongoing expansion of factory farming will put achievement of the Paris Climate Agreement goals and a climate-safe future out of reach. Every year,...
The survival of the endangered monarch butterfly depends on conservation beyond borders
The iconic North American monarch butterfly Danaus plexippus plexippus was recently listed in the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species, signalling that its ongoing decline could lead to extinction. The compounding effects of habitat degradation, insufficient food and water and climate change have led to these dwindling numbers. This tiny, almost weightless, butterfly can travel thousands of kilometres across natural and human-made borders with ease. It can survive harsh weather during its long-distance flights across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. And it has developed, over millennia, these movements in a delicate relationship with its milkweed host plant. Despite their remarkable...
Could living in a bamboo home help solve the climate crisis?
While bamboo has been used in construction in Asia for thousands of years, it's starting to catch on in sustainable housing development in parts of the United States and other places in the world.
Phys.org
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans
Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator. Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.
Phys.org
Scientists find that wolves can show attachment toward humans
When it comes to showing affection towards people, many dogs are naturals. Now, a new study in the journal Ecology and Evolution reports that the remarkable ability to show attachment behavior toward human caregivers also exists in wolves. The findings were made when researchers at Stockholm University, Sweden, tested 10...
