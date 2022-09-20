Editor Note: A version of this article originally appeared in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. A recent poll found that only one-third of Americans felt very confident that they could keep a new houseplant alive for six months. Another third thought it “somewhat likely” that they could, while the final third either didn’t know or were fairly sure the theoretical plant would die under their care.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO