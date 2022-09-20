Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
How To Watch NFL Network Live Without Cable 2022
Get wall-to-wall football on NFL Network with commitment-free streaming services.
profootballnetwork.com
How to watch Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football: Channel, live streams, and more
Amazon Prime Video kicked off its Thursday Night Football coverage with a bang last week when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. In what is already being hailed an enormous success by the live streaming giant, NFL football returns for another weekday showdown in Week 3 of the season.
Digital Trends
DirecTV to reimburse NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers for Week 2 fumble
One of the most frustrating things about live sports in 2022 is that there still are exclusives to limit where, when, and how you can watch NFL games. To wit: NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows subscribers to watch out-of-market games, remains solely on DirecTV. And DirecTV has had problems delivering a quality product — which is even more annoying considering that it’s not just a subscription service like YouTube TV or even NFL+.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Tank Top & Expressive Jewelry for Chiefs-Chargers Football Game on Amazon Prime
Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram to share a group photo with Jeff Bezos, sportscaster Tony Gonzales and his son Nikko. The selfie was taken at a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers that was sponsored by Amazon Prime. The snapshot saw Sanchez clad in all black, keeping it cozy for the sporty occasion. Getting game day ready, the journalist wore a comfy plain black cropped tank top which she wore with high-waisted athletic leggings, also in black. Sanchez covered her eyes with large aviator sunglasses with black tinted lenses. The 52-year-old accessorized minimally with a...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Ex-Amazon employees expose tech giant's ‘frupidity’ - revealing they had to split bagels for breakfast and were turned down requests for extra office supplies despite owner Jeff Bezos being world's second richest man
Thousands of former Amazon employees slammed the billion-dollar tech company for their 'stingy' behavior towards employees - as 'budget' limitations forced them to split bagels. The nearly 2,500 employees have since shifted to working at Google and weren't shy to start an email thread titled 'worked_at_amazon' to rant about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
NBC Sports
Six days later, the Nielsen numbers for Amazon’s first regular-season game aren’t available
Six days ago, Amazon broadcast the NFL’s first Thursday night regular-season, streaming-only game. Nielsen, for the first time ever, had been retained to provide ratings data for a program not on traditional TV. One day before the next Amazon game, the Nielsen numbers still haven’t been released. Over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous
When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
CNBC
Amazon memo says 'Thursday Night Football' drew record number of Prime signups for a 3-hour period
Amazon's debut broadcast of "Thursday Night Football" helped hook a record number of new Prime signups for a three-hour period, an executive wrote in a memo to employees. The company is paying about $1 billion a year for exclusive Thursday night rights from the NFL. Nielsen had yet to release...
Gizmodo
Spotify's Adding Audiobooks but Their Limp Service Offers Nothing New
Hey, you. Yeah you. You like listening to things? Listen to this. You now have access to audiobooks through Spotify. You still listening? Listen closely. At the end of the day, there’s really nothing that makes it worth listening to an audiobook on Spotify versus any other app, at least not yet.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 16
Amazon Prime Video's first Thursday Night Football broadcast — historic, as it's the first streaming-exclusive NFL broadcast and the beginning of Amazon's $1 billion per year, 11-year deal with the NFL — debuted last night, and you know what? It felt like an NFL broadcast. That's good news for Amazon, whose best-case scenario for Thursday Night Football was feeling like all the other NFL broadcasts (don't shake any trees!) and avoiding any technical snafus. Mission accomplished? However, Amazon is not counting the broadcast in its list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video, so The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reigns supreme again. Patrick Mahomes has nothing on Galadriel. The big news is a new movie has joined the list: The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick parallel parks in the No. 8 spot.
Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Prime Video Claims The Crown, Boosted By Exclusive Thursday Night Football Rights
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Shopping app has long been its most popular, but on the back of new benefits for Prime members, Amazon's Prime Video app claimed the top spot in the Apple Inc AAPL App Store last week. What To Know: The Prime Video app usually sits outside the top...
The Best Sports Streaming Services of 2022
Whether you’re an NFL, NHL, or MMA fan, these are the best sports streaming services to get you through the season.
MLS・
Gizmodo
What Happens if the Rockstar Hacker Leaks the GTA6 Source Code
What, if any, is the impact of a severe hack earlier this week going to be on Rockstar Games’ business? The game publisher’s systems were breached just days ago in what some are calling the biggest hack of its kind in recent memory. Known for popular franchises like Red Dead the Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar said that it was “extremely disappointed” that the “illegal” hacking episode had taken place. The hacker, who also claims to be the same culprit behind the recent extreme Uber hack, leaked video of early development footage from the upcoming GTA6.
Billionaires Mark Cuban and Elon Musk Play Defense
Mark Cuban and Elon Musk are two billionaires whose popularity transcends generations and often political affiliations. Cuban's detractors and fans hail his business acumen. The participants of the hit TV show "Shark Tank" all hope that he will agree to invest in their startup, which would be a sign that they have a good idea and it could attract other investors and increase the popularity of their products and their brand.
Comments / 0