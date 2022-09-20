Amazon Prime Video's first Thursday Night Football broadcast — historic, as it's the first streaming-exclusive NFL broadcast and the beginning of Amazon's $1 billion per year, 11-year deal with the NFL — debuted last night, and you know what? It felt like an NFL broadcast. That's good news for Amazon, whose best-case scenario for Thursday Night Football was feeling like all the other NFL broadcasts (don't shake any trees!) and avoiding any technical snafus. Mission accomplished? However, Amazon is not counting the broadcast in its list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video, so The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reigns supreme again. Patrick Mahomes has nothing on Galadriel. The big news is a new movie has joined the list: The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick parallel parks in the No. 8 spot.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO