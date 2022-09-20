Woman Finds Out That Her Dog Is the Brother of the Queen’s Corgi

(Picture Credit: Julian Parker / Contributor)

We all know about the Queen’s love for her beloved Corgis, and one dog parent has found that her own pup is actually the brother of one of them.

28-year-old Nadia Smith got her puppy Wilbur in February 2021, and realized that he came from the same breeder as the Queen’s Corgi Muick through a social media post, YorkshireLive reported.

Famous Relations

Wilbur’s mother gave birth to just two male pups in the litter – Nadia and her partner considered adopting both – and the breeder confirmed that Muick and Wilbur are indeed brothers. Not only that, but when meeting Wilbur, the couple picked up and held Muick too. They’re among the few people who can say that they’ve held one of the Queen’s dogs.

“I was in shock when I realized,” said Nadia. “I originally thought it was a weird coincidence. You never think anything like this will happen to you. It’s such a strange way to be connected to her.

“We loved Corgis because of The Queen. From seeing her with all her Corgis, we thought if they’re good enough for her, they’re good enough for us. With her passing, it’s so surreal, you somehow never think it’ll actually happen. Everything stood still.”

Upon realizing that their pup had a royal relation, Nadia and her partner sent a letter and photos to the Queen. The Queen’s Page of the Backstairs, Paul Whybrew, then replied to the couple. He told them the Queen was happy that Wilbur is doing well.

The Queen and Her Corgis

Muick and Sandy, the Queen’s other Corgi, attended the procession for the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, with social media users sharing photos of the pair sat on their leads outside St. George’s Chapel.

The Queen was thought to have owned over 30 Corgis throughout her life, and most were descended from Susan, an 18th birthday present, who even accompanied the Queen on her honeymoon. The monarch even released a cologne for dogs earlier this year.