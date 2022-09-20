Aevitas Creative Management Launches Kids & Illustration Division

Aevitas Creative Management has formed ACM Kids & Illustration, a new division focused on representing children’s authors and illustrators across all genres, character design, cover work and adult editorial.

Agents across the company are expected to contribute clients to the new division, with senior agent Adriana Dominguez overseeing the unit along with Aevitas partner Rick Richter.

In a press release, Aevitas Co-CEO David Kuhn said the launch builds on the company’s “current strength in this important area within our company.” Co-CEO Todd Shuster noted that current clients have already produced a number of bestsellers in the categories to be encompassed by the new division. “Now seemed like the perfect time to highlight not only the astonishing talent we’ve been so fortunate to support over the years but also our quickly growing portfolio of new clients,” he added.

Aevitas has more than 30 agents based in New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and London, representing authors, performers, thinkers, artists, and public figures. Its list of illustrators includes New York Times bestsellers and recipients of many awards including the New York Times Best Illustrated, Pura Belpré, Christopher Award, Golden Kite and Orbis Pictus. Many have also collaborated with a variety of brands and organizations, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the New York City Subway system’s MTA Art and Design program, The United States Postal Service, the Obama Foundation, National Geographic, “O” Magazine, Elle Décor, PBS, NPR, Pixar, DreamWorks, Netflix, Hasbro and Nickelodeon.