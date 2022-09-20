ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Send us pictures of your favourite local habitats and nature spaces

By Guardian community team
 2 days ago
Tell us about your favourite nature space using the form below.

Local habitats and nature spaces could be under threat if the government’s proposed change to the Habitats Directive, an EU regulation that has provided protections for UK habitats since 1992, goes ahead.

We would like to hear about – and see pictures of – your favourite spaces and habitats. How might these spaces might be affected by the government’s proposed changes to habitat regulations?

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

