Tudor Dixon to deliver remarks on ‘critical issues’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is holding a press conference Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

It’s not exactly clear what Dixon plans to discuss at this time, but the event is taking place at the Michigan Department of Education building, which could be a clue to the topic for the day.

Dixon has a sign up that say ‘Protect Girls Sports’ that has a stick-figure swimming on it that references transgender women competing in sports.

The note for the event says Dixon will be joined by a special guest and will ‘deliver remarks on issues most critical to Michiganders this election.’

Dixon is also expected to make herself available to questions from the media after her remarks.

We will be livestreaming the event, which you can watch at the top of this page when it starts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.