Leonard Williams suffered MCL sprain, not expected to miss much time: Report

Leonard Williams’ knee injury that Giants head coach Brian Daboll alluded to on Monday is reportedly a sprained MCL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Williams “may miss time,” but it’s not expected to be much, reaffirming what Daboll said of the injury when he told reporters that it was “better than it could be.”

Williams suffered the injury during New York’s Week 2 win over the Panthers on Sunday, falling to the turf in the third quarter before leaving with a noticeable limp.

Williams was later ruled out for the rest of the game, but fortunately for the Giants, it appears he will not be heading to IR or missing any extended period of time.

