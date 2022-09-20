ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Latin Grammys: Bad Bunny Leads 2022 Nominations

By Griselda Flores, Billboard
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MocEt_0i2rYJPe00


Bad Bunny leads the list of nominees for the 2022 Latin Grammys with 10 nominations, including album of the year for his 11-week Billboard 200-topping Un Verano Sin Ti . The Latin Recording Academy announced Tuesday (Sept. 20) the complete list of nominations for their 23rd annual edition of the Latin Grammys, which are set to take place Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker is closely followed by Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, who scored nine nods, including song of the year and best pop song for “Índigo,” which he co-wrote alongside Camilo. Speaking of Camilo, the Colombian singer-songwriter, who was last year’s big winner, earned six nominations this year. Other top nominees include Rauw Alejandro with eight nominations and Christina Aguilera and Rosalía with seven — both are up for album of the year.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“At the Latin Recording Academy, we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin Grammy Awards .”

Notably, regional Mexican music is once again left out of the all-important top categories, except for best new artist, where sibling trio Yahritza y Su Esencia are representing the genre with a nomination there.

Click here for a complete list of nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Writing Process In Nashville Songwriter Awards Speech

Taylor Swift wowed the crowds at the NSAI’s 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday night, revealing some of her writing secrets as she accepted the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award. Taking the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Tennessee, Swift was awarded for her work between 2010 and 2019, a period which included the hits “Fearless,”“Mine,”“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Style” and “Blank Space” and saw her crossover from country star to mainstream music phenomenon. Swift’s acceptance speech, which ran well over ten minutes, had the crowd listening attentively as the multiple Grammy winner laid out...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Meet Cute’ Review: A Jagged Rom-Com Starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson

The duo play a couple caught in a time loop of first dates in this Peacock film directed by Alex Lehmann. In Meet Cute, Peacock’s bumpy romantic comedy, girl meets boy in a nondescript bar. After some awkwardly endearing pleasantries and a round of Old-Fashioneds, they take their conversation to the underlit streets of New York City. Sparks fly. The young adults fall into a lustful stupor. They part ways, promising to see each other soon. The next day, girl meets boy at the same bar. They toss the pleasantries but still indulge in a round of drinks. They stumble into the streets. The day after that, girl meets boy again, and they repeat their first date, in perpetuity.
MOVIES
Billboard

Billboard Latin Music Awards: All Hall of Fame Winners Over the Years

Over the years in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, a number of Latin icons — such as Celia Cruz (1994), Vicente Fernández (1998) and Daddy Yankee (2021) — have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The special award and recognition is given to artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending musical genres and languages.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Variety

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Steven Spielberg
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Grammy Awards#Latin Music#United Nations#Latin Grammys#Un Verano Sin Ti#Casino#Puerto Rican#Mexican#Colombian#Nbc#Big Win
TVLine

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming

Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro.  The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
TV SHOWS
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Previously Anonymous Mario Batali Accuser Goes Public in Discovery+ Documentary

A woman who previously accused celebrity chef Mario Batali of sexual misconduct anonymously has gone on the record for the first time in an upcoming Discovery+ documentary. In Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, which premieres on the streaming platform Thursday, a former employee of one of Batali’s restaurants, Eva DeVirgilis, accuses Batali of sexually assaulting her in 2005 after taking her to a business he had invested in, The Spotted Pig. According to the documentary, DeVirgilis — a former hostess at West Village restaurant Babbo — previously told some of her story anonymously to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches

Predictably unpredictable as always, Tom Hardy shocked the crowds at a martial arts tournament in a small English city on Saturday, quietly entering the competition and winning all his matches. The Guardian reported that Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held at a high school gym in Milton Keynes, England. His unannounced presence came as a surprise to spectators and opponents as he had entered under his real name, Edward Hardy. More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After Two Lowkey Pandemic EditionsStudy: Netflix...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Moving to Royal Festival Hall for 2023 Awards Show

BAFTA is moving house. Britain’s premiere film honors, which have for years been held at London’s Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, will shift a tube stop away and across to the South Bank to the Royal Festival Hall for its 2023 event.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After Two Lowkey Pandemic EditionsTom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches The Royal Festival Hall is a substantially smaller venue, seating around 2,700 to the Royal Albert’s 5,200. It is also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy