Latin Grammys: Bad Bunny Leads 2022 Nominations



Bad Bunny leads the list of nominees for the 2022 Latin Grammys with 10 nominations, including album of the year for his 11-week Billboard 200-topping Un Verano Sin Ti . The Latin Recording Academy announced Tuesday (Sept. 20) the complete list of nominations for their 23rd annual edition of the Latin Grammys, which are set to take place Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker is closely followed by Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, who scored nine nods, including song of the year and best pop song for “Índigo,” which he co-wrote alongside Camilo. Speaking of Camilo, the Colombian singer-songwriter, who was last year’s big winner, earned six nominations this year. Other top nominees include Rauw Alejandro with eight nominations and Christina Aguilera and Rosalía with seven — both are up for album of the year.

“At the Latin Recording Academy, we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin Grammy Awards .”

Notably, regional Mexican music is once again left out of the all-important top categories, except for best new artist, where sibling trio Yahritza y Su Esencia are representing the genre with a nomination there.

Click here for a complete list of nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys.