pointpubs.com
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach
A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
palmbeachillustrated.com
West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week
The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
bocamag.com
Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American
Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca “We Dine Together” Student Club Gets 1st Check to Grow to More Schools
Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Community High School’s successful “We Dine Together” student club will be able to grow to other area schools, thanks to $2,500 from Arturo’s Ristorante. The check is for proceeds from the Boca Raton family restaurant’s participation in the first...
Should West Palm increase fees for sidewalk eating in downtown? It's a complicated issue
WEST PALM BEACH — A scheduled vote to increase city fees to sidewalk cafes in downtown West Palm Beach and elsewhere was postponed this week after city commissioners expressed concerns about the fairness of the proposed ordinance. City staff had recommended passage of a revised fee schedule that would...
floridaweekly.com
Room to grow in Presidential Estates
This bright and spacious home is tucked away on an inviting, treelined street in the gated community of Presidential Estates, in the heart of West Palm Beach. The house has a beautiful arched doorway, and offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, plus a den. With an attached two-car garage, soaring ceilings and a large open floor plan, this residence has the bones of a traditional single-family home with plenty of room to expand.
floridaweekly.com
A PRICELESS PEARL OF A CITY
Boca Raton Museum show highlights a historic Black neighborhood at heart of city. THE OLDEST COMMUNITY IN BOCA Raton has a message for anyone asking if it’s for sale. Rather than using words, it has enlisted a series of candid photographs by an activist photographer to convey the answer: No.
bocaratontribune.com
The Boynton Beach City Library Quilters Showcase Their Collection at Arts & Cultural Center Exhibition
Boynton Beach, FL – The Boynton Beach City Library and Public Art Program are proud to present the debut of The Boynton Beach City Library Quilters Exhibition at the Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.). The Quilters Exhibit displays 13 original quilts that showcase a wide array...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
bocaratontribune.com
3,720 Bowls of Cereal Donated to Boca Helping Hands at FAU Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive
Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All for the second year running, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game. Participants donated 373 boxes of cereal, equating to 3,720 bowls and 394 pounds of food. The game took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Those who donated one or more unopened cereal boxes got into the game for free, with all donations going to BHH’s Pantry Bag clients.
pointpubs.com
New Starbucks Planned Along North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach
A new Starbucks with a drive-through is being planned for a vacant portion of property located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its affiliate 3885 N. Federal, LLC. The project is currently going through the City’s review process.
Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park
A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
BREAKING: Heron Bay Golf Course Purchase Passes City Commission 4-1
In front of a room packed with Heron Bay residents and an audience that extended outside of the city commission chambers, the Parkland City Commission held their final vote on purchasing 65 acres of the former Heron Bay Golf Course. At their Wednesday meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 to...
cw34.com
Boca Raton synagogue sends help to Puerto Rico
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local synagogue is helping to ensure the Puerto Rico victims get all the supplies they need. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and it was almost five years to the day when hurricane Maria hit the island. Rabbi Mendel Zachari, the director of...
communitynewspapers.com
NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY
After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
State-Backed Property Insurer Continues Rapid Growth
The company says it's writing 60-thousand new policies per week.
WPBF News 25
'Countdown 2 Zero' adoption event kicks off this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is kicking off its ninth annual "Countdown 2 Zero" adoption event starting this Saturday. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Countdown 2 Zero pet adoption event is really the biggest celebration in Palm Beach County,"...
'Best Donut Shop in America' features Latin food specials in West Palm for Hispanic Heritage Month
In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready doughnuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk. Those specials, which are available through Sunday, are owners and founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez’s nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. But celebrating the month, which kicked off Sept. 15, may be a...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community
September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
