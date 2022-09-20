Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All for the second year running, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game. Participants donated 373 boxes of cereal, equating to 3,720 bowls and 394 pounds of food. The game took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Those who donated one or more unopened cereal boxes got into the game for free, with all donations going to BHH’s Pantry Bag clients.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO