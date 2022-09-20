ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
pointpubs.com

New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach

A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Delray Beach, FL
floridaweekly.com

Room to grow in Presidential Estates

This bright and spacious home is tucked away on an inviting, treelined street in the gated community of Presidential Estates, in the heart of West Palm Beach. The house has a beautiful arched doorway, and offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, plus a den. With an attached two-car garage, soaring ceilings and a large open floor plan, this residence has the bones of a traditional single-family home with plenty of room to expand.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

A PRICELESS PEARL OF A CITY

Boca Raton Museum show highlights a historic Black neighborhood at heart of city. THE OLDEST COMMUNITY IN BOCA Raton has a message for anyone asking if it’s for sale. Rather than using words, it has enlisted a series of candid photographs by an activist photographer to convey the answer: No.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Charity#Ne 1st#Fl 33444#Kaye Communications#Conde Center#Wisetribe
bocaratontribune.com

3,720 Bowls of Cereal Donated to Boca Helping Hands at FAU Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All for the second year running, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game. Participants donated 373 boxes of cereal, equating to 3,720 bowls and 394 pounds of food. The game took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Those who donated one or more unopened cereal boxes got into the game for free, with all donations going to BHH’s Pantry Bag clients.
BOCA RATON, FL
pointpubs.com

New Starbucks Planned Along North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach

A new Starbucks with a drive-through is being planned for a vacant portion of property located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its affiliate 3885 N. Federal, LLC. The project is currently going through the City’s review process.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park

A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
cw34.com

Boca Raton synagogue sends help to Puerto Rico

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local synagogue is helping to ensure the Puerto Rico victims get all the supplies they need. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and it was almost five years to the day when hurricane Maria hit the island. Rabbi Mendel Zachari, the director of...
BOCA RATON, FL
communitynewspapers.com

NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'Countdown 2 Zero' adoption event kicks off this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is kicking off its ninth annual "Countdown 2 Zero" adoption event starting this Saturday. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Countdown 2 Zero pet adoption event is really the biggest celebration in Palm Beach County,"...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Best Donut Shop in America' features Latin food specials in West Palm for Hispanic Heritage Month

In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready doughnuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk.  Those specials, which are available through Sunday, are owners and founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez’s nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. But celebrating the month, which kicked off Sept. 15, may be a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community

September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
NORTH MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy