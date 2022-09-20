ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Independent

10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space

Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
thespruce.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
Daily Mail

The good life: Upgrade your living space with luxe touches from Kassatex, including the softest bedding, towels, pillows, and slippers you've ever felt

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Upgrading your living space is always a good idea, particularly when your inspiration is the soothing simplicity of a...
motor1.com

Ram ProMaster shorty camper has everything including the kitchen sink

One look at the Ram ProMaster (aka Fiat Ducato in Europe), especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there. Case in point: this camper conversion of a...
homedit.com

Creating a Soundproof Door: Tips for New and Existing Doors

A soundproof door is the finishing touch of a soundproof room. A good quality soundproof door depends on the construction and quality of the material. It is important to know what to consider when buying soundproof doors. There are also ways to improve the soundproof quality of regular doors. What...
