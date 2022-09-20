ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

thestokesnews.com

Dragon Glass Winery to host inaugural harvest festival

The name Dragon Glass Winery comes from a couple of beautiful red dragon goblets that are now on display above the fireplace at the winery. Guests dance to live music provided by The Bullet Band at Dragon Glass Winery. The days are growing shorter, leaves are starting to change, and...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
SALISBURY, NC
City
Siler City, NC
thestokesnews.com

Annual FallFest returned to Walnut Cove

The Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove. Inflatable slides for kids at the Walnut Cove FallFest. Huckelberry Shyne performing at the Walnut Cove FallFest. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove from 2 p.m....
WALNUT COVE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamjournal.com

Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith

Raleigh, NC – A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Bonlee School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen

Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
PINEHURST, NC
thestokesnews.com

Community gathers to celebrate life of motorcyclist

Community members honor the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern in Walnut Cove. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Chapter Enforcers MC) On Friday, Sept. 16, many people gathered at the Ingles in Walnut Cove to celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern, who passed away in a motorcycle crash on the night of Sept. 12.
WALNUT COVE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.  The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.   “If that house is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
University of North Carolina
Entertainment
Colleges
Education
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Winston Salem

German-speaking Moravians created Winston Salem, which was founded in the 1700s. Winston Salem is home to Salem Institution, the nation’s oldest women’s college, founded in 1772. The City’s population is about 400,000, but it is nonetheless filled with parks, breweries, cafes, and art galleries. For history aficionados,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Grandson of country legends to perform at Palmetto

Country music singer, Whey Jennings, is set to perform at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove this coming Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. According to his website, Whey Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer.” As the grandson of country music legends and mainstays of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey Jennings has it honest in his rough and rowdy ways. Having been immersed in the world of county music his entire life, Jennings can remember as a young boy picking up his grandmother’s microphone and running out on stage to sing with his grandfather, instilling in him the passion and drive to pursue music himself and creating a special familial bond carrying on the tradition.
WALNUT COVE, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Reidsville, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Walkertown High School soccer team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
REIDSVILLE, NC

