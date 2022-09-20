Read full article on original website
thestokesnews.com
Dragon Glass Winery to host inaugural harvest festival
The name Dragon Glass Winery comes from a couple of beautiful red dragon goblets that are now on display above the fireplace at the winery. Guests dance to live music provided by The Bullet Band at Dragon Glass Winery. The days are growing shorter, leaves are starting to change, and...
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Kernersville woman restarts program honoring vets with flight to DC
COLFAX, N.C. — Alison Huber of Kernersville is one of this year's Salute to Heroes honorees for her work as executive director of Triad Honor Flight, an organization that arranges flights for local veterans to monuments and memorials in and around Washington D.C. dedicated to military service, free of charge.
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
thestokesnews.com
Annual FallFest returned to Walnut Cove
The Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove. Inflatable slides for kids at the Walnut Cove FallFest. Huckelberry Shyne performing at the Walnut Cove FallFest. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove from 2 p.m....
Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
chathamjournal.com
Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith
Raleigh, NC – A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Bonlee School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen
Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
thestokesnews.com
Community gathers to celebrate life of motorcyclist
Community members honor the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern in Walnut Cove. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Chapter Enforcers MC) On Friday, Sept. 16, many people gathered at the Ingles in Walnut Cove to celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern, who passed away in a motorcycle crash on the night of Sept. 12.
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Winston Salem
German-speaking Moravians created Winston Salem, which was founded in the 1700s. Winston Salem is home to Salem Institution, the nation’s oldest women’s college, founded in 1772. The City’s population is about 400,000, but it is nonetheless filled with parks, breweries, cafes, and art galleries. For history aficionados,...
restaurantclicks.com
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
thestokesnews.com
Grandson of country legends to perform at Palmetto
Country music singer, Whey Jennings, is set to perform at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove this coming Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. According to his website, Whey Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer.” As the grandson of country music legends and mainstays of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey Jennings has it honest in his rough and rowdy ways. Having been immersed in the world of county music his entire life, Jennings can remember as a young boy picking up his grandmother’s microphone and running out on stage to sing with his grandfather, instilling in him the passion and drive to pursue music himself and creating a special familial bond carrying on the tradition.
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
Reidsville, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly...
