Man accused of beating up ATM machine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man accused of striking an ATM machine.

On Sept. 10 video surveillance from the ATM at the 1400 block of E. Washington revealed a man’s attempt to use an ATM machine. When the man discovered that he had no funds on his card he began to strike the ATM, police say.

The suspect caused damage to the machine and left the location.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or by submitting a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com. All calls remain anonymous.

