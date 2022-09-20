ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones makes first appearance outside Sandy Hook damages trial

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuUWT_0i2rWbbY00

A defiant Alex Jones has arrived at a Connecticut court, declaring his innocence despite already being found liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

A jury has been hearing evidence for a week to determine how much Jones must pay the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who was among the first to respond to the shooting that took the lives of 20 first graders and six educators.

Jones arrived at the courthouse at about 9.30am, though it is unclear what day he might be called to the stand. He was accompanied by one of his lawyers and repeated declarations he made last week on his Infowars web show that the proceeding is nothing more than a “show trial”.

I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose. I questioned it

“This is a travesty of justice and this judge is a tyrant,” Jones said outside the courthouse.

“This judge is ordering me to say that I’m guilty and to say that I’m a liar. None of that is true. I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose. I questioned it.”

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable by default last year without a trial, as punishment for what she called his repeated failures to turn over documents to the Sandy Hook lawyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WeIa_0i2rWbbY00
Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP) (AP)

Jones has complained that he was found “guilty” without trials. There is no guilt in civil trials like this one in Connecticut, or one last month in Texas where a jury awarded nearly 50 million dollars in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting.

The judge “has now ordered me to not say I’m not innocent and ordered me to say that I have not profited from Sandy Hook”, Jones said on Tuesday.

“That’s ordering me to perjure myself. I will not perjure myself under the order of a judge.”

Jones is not being allowed to present defences arguing he is not liable, including that the First Amendment gave him the right to say the shooting did not happen and to raise questions about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQmpo_0i2rWbbY00
Sandy Hook families arrive at Waterbury Superior Court (Carol Kaliff/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP) (AP)

A gunman killed 20 first graders and six educators at the school on December 14 2012.

The plaintiffs say Jones’s promotion of the hoax lie on his show led to the families being threatened and harassed by deniers of the shooting.

They say they have endured death threats and in-person harassment, video recording by strangers and abusive comments on social media. Some families moved out of Newtown to avoid the harassment.

They also say that while Jones talked about the shooting, sales of the dietary supplements, clothing, food and other items he sells on his show surged.

A representative for Free Speech Systems told the court last week that she believed Jones and his company had made at least 100 million dollars (£87 million) in revenues since the school shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWvvb_0i2rWbbY00
Sandy Hook Elementary School (Julia Nikhinson/AP) (AP)

Jones, who has said over the past few years that he believes the shooting did happen, also condemned the Texas trial on his show.

Under oath and facing a jury in Austin, he said he realised the hoax lies were irresponsible and hurt people’s feelings, and he was sorry for that.

Jones has painted the trials as a conspiracy by Democrats and the media to put him out of business and silence him. He also has complained he was found “guilty” without trials.

There is no guilt in civil trials like the ones in Connecticut and Texas, and him being found liable for damages without trials was a sanction against him for refusing to obey court orders to turn over evidence to the plaintiffs.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT State Police fake ticket scandal draws inquiry from federal prosecutors, proposal for audit

Fallout from revelations that several Connecticut State Police troopers fabricated hundreds of traffic citations continues to grow, with federal prosecutors asking questions and a state contractor responsible for tracking racial profiling set to examine if the problem was more widespread. Ken Barone, project manager for the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newschain

Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights

Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary on Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
newschain

Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel

Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the January 6 2021 insurrection. Her lawyer Mark Paoletta said Mrs Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman

HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Fbi Agent#Fbi#Free Speech Systems
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The Fightin’ Fifth: The Least Democratic Congressional District In Connecticut

Despite what we hear from malcontents, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are thrilled to live in Connecticut. I’m not one of them, though I do like it, even if, as a retiree, I’m not exactly delighted with the cost of living and the four months of winter. But I must confess that, as a political columnist, I do love the part of Connecticut I live in. That’s because the biennial election to represent the 5th Congressional District, where I’ve hung my hat since 1990, is almost always a competitive race. This year is no exception, though precisely how close the race is remains an open question.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

Vermont Man to Walk Across the Country to 'Fix Our Democracy'

On January 1, 1999, an 88-year-old political activist from New Hampshire named Doris Haddock embarked on a 3,200-mile cross-country walk to drum up support for campaign finance reform. Affectionately known as “Granny D,” Haddock finished her trip to Washington, D.C., on February 29, 2000, garnering widespread media attention along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy