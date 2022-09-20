ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

HBO Docuseries ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Will Premiere Follow-Up Episode Following the Subject’s Release From Prison

Three years and one overturned conviction later and The Case Against Adnan Syed is officially getting one more episode, so if you’re curious as to what’s happened with the case in the last few years, you’re in luck. Adnan Syed’s story was first made popular in 2014 by the investigative journalism podcast, Serial, where host Sarah Koenig outlined the case, which followed the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old high school student Hae Min Lee. Her ex-boyfriend, then-17-year-old Syed, was convicted of the act and handed a life sentence plus 30 years, despite maintaining his innocence through it all. HBO’s four-part docuseries, The Case...
TV SERIES
International Business Times

In US, Podcasts Can Sometimes Shape Course Of Justice

The release this week of one of the main characters on the hit podcast "Serial" has reignited the debate over Americans' "obsession" with true crime series and their effect on the US penal system. When Adnan Syed walked out of the Baltimore courthouse free on Monday, 22 years after being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Trevor Noah Credits Podcast & Prosecutor In Adnan Syed Release From Prison

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took note of the latest developments in the Serial case – the overturning of the conviction of Adnan Syed – joking about the popularity of podcasts before turning serious about the role of true justice in the justice system. “I find it weird that America confuses fixing a mistake with a happy ending,” Noah said before providing a few comic examples – “Good news! We took the pink slime out of the meat.” Facetiously adding that podcasts should become part of the justice system – replacing juries with podcasts listeners who then vote on guilt or...
NFL
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The 10th District Court: Moments of Trial Free Online

The proceedings of a Paris courtroom are the grist for this documentary. Drawn from over 200 appearances before the same female judge, the director chooses a dozen or so varied misdemeanor and civil hearings to highlight the subtle details of human behavior. In the process he draws attention to issues of guilt, innocence, policing and ethnicity in France.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sins Of Our Mother’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About A Mother Who Became Obsessed With The Apocalypse And Turned To Murder

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Sins Of Our Mother is a 3-part docuseries, directed by Skye Borgman, that details how Lori Vallow went from a woman who was a member of the LDS church and a doting mother of three to someone who spewed apocalyptic prophesies and is now awaiting trial on murder charges in conjunction with the deaths of her 16 year old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and 6-year-old son, JJ Vallow.
TV & VIDEOS

