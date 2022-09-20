Read full article on original website
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a Monroe County Judge reversed Indiana's new abortion law, granting the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in Indiana.
thefreshtoast.com
Indiana Lawmakers Divided Over Marijuana Legalization Ahead Of 2023 Session
Earlier this year, regulators in Indiana agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of cannabis is required before taking any legislative action. Now, lawmakers have moved from words to deeds. On Tuesday, the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services hosted a...
abc57.com
Indiana's last free fishing day of the season
INDIANA -- Take advantage of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' last free fishing day of 2022. On Saturday September 24 no permits are needed to fish in Indiana's public waters. Visit the Indiana DNR more information on free fishing day and public water locations.
Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers consider stepping in
INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s 20 largest hospital systems, including the big four in central Indiana, have been put on notice to rein in their costs or the Indiana legislature may do it for them. The Rand Corporation conducted a series of studies focused on comparing the cost of healthcare among various states. The latest study, […]
National veteran suicide rate higher than previously reported, study shows
INDIANAPOLIS — The rate of veteran suicide nationwide may be more than double than what was previously reported, according to a new report. However, this only paints part of the picture in Indiana. America's Warrior Partnership works with communities across the country, including Indiana, to prevent veteran suicide. Its...
whbc.com
Troopers Target Marijuana in 6-State Effort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol has been working with its five neighboring states on various enforcement projects. The latest one, targeting marijuana. Troopers across all six states seized over 36,000 grams of “grass”, making 37 arrests. Two arrests were made in...
warricknews.com
Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants
Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana attorneys general warn that tracking gun sales could violate privacy laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana's attorneys general are urging credit card companies to avoid tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. Attorneys General Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita signed onto a 24-state coalition that warns banks, American Express, Mastercard and Visa that tracking guns and ammo purchases may violate privacy laws.
WNDU
Saturday is the last ‘Free Fishing Day’ of the year in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The last “Free Fishing Day” of the year is this weekend!. Saturday, Sept. 24 is National Hunting and Fishing Day! Indiana residents can fish in any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license. National Hunting and Fishing Day recognizes...
WANE-TV
Study: Hoosiers have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
(WANE) — A recent study from Duffy & Duffy, a medical malpractice law firm, found Indiana ranked in the top half of all states in terms of providing access to “Grade A” hospitals for its citizens. The study ranked Indiana 24th on the list and showed the...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
WLFI.com
Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year
INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation seeking input on U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for the community's input on planning studies for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana. Residents, area businesses, and others who use these highways can are invited to give input on what needs or concerns should be addressed in improvements to the roads.
