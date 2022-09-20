ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a Monroe County Judge reversed Indiana's new abortion law, granting the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Indiana Lawmakers Divided Over Marijuana Legalization Ahead Of 2023 Session

Earlier this year, regulators in Indiana agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of cannabis is required before taking any legislative action. Now, lawmakers have moved from words to deeds. On Tuesday, the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services hosted a...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana's last free fishing day of the season

INDIANA -- Take advantage of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' last free fishing day of 2022. On Saturday September 24 no permits are needed to fish in Indiana's public waters. Visit the Indiana DNR more information on free fishing day and public water locations.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
whbc.com

Troopers Target Marijuana in 6-State Effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol has been working with its five neighboring states on various enforcement projects. The latest one, targeting marijuana. Troopers across all six states seized over 36,000 grams of “grass”, making 37 arrests. Two arrests were made in...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Indiana Statehouse#Thc#Hoosiers#Grow Indiana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
KISS 106

Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors

If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy