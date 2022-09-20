Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career
Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Breakdown & Predictions
It’s official: the Washington Capitals have returned to the ice with a 68-player roster for training camp, which kicked off on Thursday [Sept. 22] at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. In the aftermath of a quiet summer in D.C., head coach Peter Laviolette and his players reconvene with major questions to address.
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
NHL
Devils Embark on New Beginnings at Training Camp | FEATURE
A lot of off-season changes will bring new faces to the ice and bench for the Devils' 2022-23 season. Training camp has arrived, and with it comes the eternal hope that springs from potential and possibility. That feeling flows throughout fanbases and all the way to the top of every organization in the National Hockey League.
NHL
Red Wings release 2022 Training Camp roster and schedule
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 69 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for five days of camp before beginning their eight-game preseason schedule with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
NHL
Top Players to Watch at Predators Training Camp
Breakout Candidates, New Faces and More to Monitor When Camp Opens Sept. 21. The wait for Preds hockey is almost over. Nashville Predators training camp, presented by Vanderbilt Health, kicks off on Wednesday, bringing both excitement and intrigue about the Predators rosters. With a new face in the top six, a deep goaltending crop and a defensive shake-up, there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on throughout the preseason. Before camp begins, here's a look at some of the most interesting players to watch in Smashville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Sharks season preview: Quinn takes over team in transition
New coach looking for scoring help for Meier, Hertl. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Q&A: Lundell feeling 'a lot different' heading into second NHL season
That being said, Paul Maurice believes Anton Lundell is off to a great start. "He's an exceptionally bright young man," the Florida Panthers head coach said. "I'm very excited about where he can get to. He's a good pro. The hardest thing sometimes with these young guys is turning them pro, which is all the things that go into being a great hockey player."
NHL
MacKinnon signs eight-year contract with Avalanche
27-year-old center could have become unrestricted free agent after this season, won Stanley Cup in 2021-22 Nathan MacKinnon signed an eight-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The contract starts next season. "It's cool to get it over with," MacKinnon said. "Been thinking about...
NHL
Ducks to talk contracts with Zegras, Terry, Drysdale after season: report
Pending restricted free agents won't 'have a distraction,' GM says. The Anaheim Ducks will not discuss new contracts with Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and Troy Terry until after this season, general manager Pat Verbeek said. Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each is entering the final season of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at the start of Training Camp
Holland touched on a variety of topics, including Ryan McLeod's contract status, young players pushing for roster spots, and the assembly of the Oilers top-six forwards. Read the full transcription of the interview below. Holland on the contract status of RFA forward Ryan McLeod ahead of tomorrow's skates:. "He took...
NHL
Canes Catch Up: Pashin Goes Lacrosse, A Record 5K & Camp Time
RALEIGH, NC. - One week from today the Carolina Hurricanes will play their first preseason game. However, before we get there, let's ensure you're caught up on all that has transpired recently. Prospects Show Growth At Showcase. The up-and-coming talent of the organization picked up two wins in three games...
NHL
Scandella to have hip surgery, will miss most of season for Blues
Marco Scandella will have surgery on his right hip Tuesday and miss most of this season for the St. Louis Blues. The 32-year-old defenseman was injured in August while training. He will be reevaluated in six months. Scandella had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and averaged 18:08 of ice...
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Comments / 0