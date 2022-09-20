Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown .

Alex Rolin, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge and ordered held without bail. State police said he admitted to stabbing the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz.

Grya Pihlkrantz

Troopers were called to a reported disturbance a home on Biscuit City Road around 10 a.m. Monday and arrived to find Pihlkrantz suffering from a stab wound to her chest.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Both Rolin and Pihlkrantz have the same address, but police have not specified the relationship between them.

Narragansett resident Kelly Fanning told 12 News Pihlkrantz was her best friend, saying they met in high school.

“I just feel terrible for her family,” Fanning said. “She didn’t deserve this and I’m just heartbroken. Forty years of friendship … gone.”

“It’s just a tough day for myself and all her friends and family to deal with this,” she continued. “She was a really good person, had a good heart, wasn’t a troublemaker.”

Rolin is also set to appear Tuesday in Superior Court as a bail violator.

