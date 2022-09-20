Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
Yardbarker
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
411mania.com
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the lineup below for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on USA Network:. * NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee. * Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs....
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
411mania.com
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho wins ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Chris Jericho is the Ring of Honor World Champion. Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the championship for the first time Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The finish had Jericho low blowing Castagnoli while the referee was distracted, allowing Jericho to connect with the Judas Effect to score the win. This ends Castagnoli’s reign with the title after 60 days, originally defeating Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.
411mania.com
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
411mania.com
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22
-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
411mania.com
WWE SVP James Kimball Explains The NXT Two-Year ‘Up or Out’ Rule
In an interview with Wrestlerant (via Fightful), WWE SVP of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball explained the two-year ‘Up or Out’ rule in NXT. He said: “Literally, six-month intervals. Two-year mark, you’re up or out. Obviously, there is a constant evaluation at the Performance Center. Coaching staff, our staff, on-site, all the time, constantly evaluating, but formal, deliberate evaluations occur in six-month periods. At that time…these all kind of flow around the same entry points. We’ll do a tryout and then a set of releases and churn out. Right now, our goal is to add volume, quality, and depth to developmental. Coming into this week, we have 110 talents in developmental. Our goal by the end of the year is 130. Sweet spot for us, long-term, is about 150. During COVID that number got below 100. We’re replenishing it, but we’re replenishing it with what we believe to be real premium, quality talent. To do that and to do it consistently, you have to make sure there are no bottlenecks. That boils down to archetypes too. Right now, in this tryout, there are 3 to 4 females who are 5’3” to 5’5”, 130 to 140 pounds, generally the same type of look. Eventually, it’s the same type of character. We have a few of those same archetypes and frames in developmental. We need to now be discipline. You have so many slots for this profile and that make-up. We come into the week thinking, while there may be some gaps, we need height on the female side. Here is a full system in place from a churn and a schedule against where evaluations take place and at that two-year mark, if you’ve not made it on NXT TV on a regular basis, this is not for you and it’s not for us.“
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle: "He Did a Solid"
WWE made its premium live event return to the United Kingdom for the first time in decades earlier this month. Hosting over 60,000 fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, WWE Clash at the Castle was headlined by UK native Drew McIntyre challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold. While McIntyre ultimately came up short, large in part thanks to interference from a debuting Solo Sikoa, things almost turned dire for the one-on-one bout when Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory hit ringside in an attempt to cash in his guaranteed title shot mid-match. Theory's efforts were to no avail, as ringside spectator and world champion boxer Tyson Fury clocked him in the jaw before he could officially enter the match.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, WWE Extreme Rules Early Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has the opening betting odds for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in November, along with the currently announced matchups for WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Currently, Roman Reigns is the heavy favorite to beat Logan Paul at -5000. Paul is the betting underdog at +1000.
411mania.com
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Updated Card For Tomorrow’s Impact Victory Road
Impact Victory Road takes place on Friday, and an updated card is available after tonight’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on Impact! Plus:. * Barbed Wire Massacre: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin. * Pick Your Poison: Jordynne...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker — WWE Championship Match: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2003
The Olympic Hero and The Deadman have an exciting title match on SmackDown before Brock Lesnar attacks both Superstars. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
